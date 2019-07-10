Gallops by horses engaged on Friday

Superten clocking in 38.3sec at yesterday's Kranji trackwork.

NOVICE - 1,400M

Implement * 40.1. Hi Baby (I Saifudin) 43.2. Flying Yellow 40.5. Super Speed (WH Kok) 44.5. Catch The Tiger * (M Kellady) 45. Quadcopter 43.7.

Monday: Acrobat * (B Thompson) 38.6. Just Landed pace work. Bushido * (J Azzopardi) 37.7. Lim's Leader 38.4.

CLASS 4 - 1,600M POLY

Yulong Xiong Hu 35.6. Yulong Medal 44.2. Foresto * (M Rodd) 38.8. Smart Investment 39.8. Caribbean Lady (CC Wong) 43.9. Invictus Warrior (J Powell) 45. Braced (S John) 41.9. Sacred Sea (B Woodworth) canter/pace work. Life's A Gamble * 34.4. Sun Ace (Azzopardi) 39.8. Bebop 44.1.

Monday: Awesome pace work.

CLASS 4 - 1,000M POLY

Toosbies * (T Krisna) 36.9. Enchanted Mister * (Wong) 38.5. Lai Heng Heng (K A'Isisuhairi) 40.8.

Monday: Costeau * (R Zawari) 34.9. Man Of Mystery * (MM Firdaus) 37.7. Red Rover (Firdaus) 34.9. Perfect Commando 40.4. Amazing Man 45.8.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M

Oculist * 45. Across The Sea 44.1. Sun Rectitude * (S Noh) canter/38.8. Mings Man (N Zyrul) 40.4. Prince Pegasus (Azhar) canter/pace work.

Monday: Ararat Lady * 36.8. Sacred Guru (Woodworth) 38.1. I Am The One * (Kellady) 37.2. Mach (Kok) 37.4. Siam MP 37.7. Pratt Street (I Amirul) 38.1.

CLASS 4(2) - 1,200M

Silent Force * (Azzopardi) 42.8. First Choice (M Ewe) 40.6. Quantum pace work. Allegro * (C Murray) 39.8.

Monday: Time To Rock (Woodworth) 37.8. Ancient Warrior (Woodworth) 39.7. The Wind * 35.1. Ladrone 37.2. Lim's Force 40.1. Attention * 37.2.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,100M POLY

Hostwin Queen 35.3. Basilisk 44.9. Lucky Six * (JP van der Merwe) 43.9. My Miracle (Rodd) 38.8. Superten * 38.3.

CLASS 5(2) - 1,100M POLY

JK Flash 40.4. Thoth Warrior * (Ewe) 40.2. Hero King * (D Moor) 36.5. Make U Famous pace work. Lady Boss (CK Ng) 38.8. Parker (Zyrul) 40.8. Ultimate Killer 40.5.

Monday: Fireworks 37.5. Bring Me Joy (A'Isisuhairi) 35.1.

MAIDEN (1) - 1,400M

Glamorous * (Ewe) 38.7. Eastern Victory canter/39.3. Excellent Moon 44. Shangani (Merwe) 40.8. Speed Up 42.8.

Monday: Cause To Fly (Amirul) 40.1. Solid Cash (Thompson) 38.5. Rapidash * 41.4. Pacific Ocean (Z Zuriman) 37.3.

MAIDEN (2) - 1,400M

Sun Formation (Noh) canter/37.1. Amazing Choice * (Woodworth) canter/pace work. Meteor Loui 40.5. Best Bay (Thompson) 42.2. Hostwin Chevalier (Wong) 38.8.

Monday: Bencoolen (Amirul) 38.1. Nate's Honour 40.1. Rock Me Easy (Thompson) 39.8. Flash The Flag 37.3.