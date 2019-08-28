Gallops by horses engaged on Friday

CLASS 2 - 1,200M (POLY)

Augustano * 37.9. Revolution * (A Collett) 38.1. Super Fortune (S John) 39.8.

MONDAY: Elite Power * (R Zawari) 38.8. Marine Treasure * (M Kellady) 37.9. McGregor galloped twice. Eagle Eye * 37.4. Dinghu Mountain 39.6. Eye Guy * pace work/35.8. Pennywise * (D Moor) 35.4. Sacred Sham 39.6. Safeer * 40/34

CLASS 3 (1) - 1,200M (POLY)

Black Jade (Moor) 41.5. Elite Conquest * (L Beuzelin) 36.4. Silkino * (CC Wong) 37.5. Terrific (B Woodworth) 44.6.

MONDAY: Dutrow 37.1. Mokastar (T Krisna) 35.5. Real Success * (J Azzopardi) 36.7. Chalaza 39.9.

CLASS 3 (2) - 1,200M (POLY)

Muraahib * (V Duric) 37.7. Fame Star * 42.2. Super Smart * (Woodworth) 41.6, fast only in the straight. Fire Away (Wong) galloped. Walking Thunder * 44.2. Siam Warrior (B Thompson) 44.2. Star Empire (Collett) 40.5.

MONDAY: Super Power (Krisna) 38.1.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M (POLY)

Northern Sun * (Wong) 36.7. Bull N Rum (I Saifudin) 44.4.

MONDAY: Sacred Don 36.1. Hyde Park (Thompson) 38.8. One World * 39.7.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M (POLY)

Bartimaeus * (M Rodd) 40.7. River Radiance * (Woodworth) 41.9. Sun Rectitude * (S Noh) 37.6. My Big Boss * (Azzopardi) 33.7. Secret Squirrel (J See) 39.1.

MONDAY: I Am The One * (Kellady) 37.1. Dream Comes True 39.8. Bejewelled (MM Firdaus) 36.1. Pratt Street (Thompson) 39.4.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M (POLY)

Ottawa * (A Syahir) 42.7. Dusseldorf * 38.7. Red Roar (Wong) 40.5. Xiong Fong 38.3. Flaunt (Moor) 39.9.

MONDAY: Despacito 36.7. Lai Mak Mak (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.1. Whose Else's 40.7.

CLASS 5 - 1,800M (POLY)

Lim's Honour * (CS Chin) pace work. Tigress * (Azzopardi) 37.8. Joyful Aspiration (Beuzelin) 37.1. Qingdao 38.7. Golden Explorer 37.7. Ma You Cai 38.8.

MONDAY: El Primero * 43/35. Ace Harbour (Krisna) canter/36.8. O'Reilly Star 37.7. Sportscaster (AB Riduan) 35.5. Official 38.1. Rock Me Easy 42.4. Holy Grail (N Zyrul) 44.4.

CLASS 5 - 1,100M (POLY)

River Treasure (M Ewe) 42.5. Asia Spirit (T Rehaizat) 36.6. Paperback Trooper 43.8. West North Hill (TH Koh) 36.6. Majulah 38.8. Cassis Oolong (M Zaki) 40.8.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M (POLY)

Sun Order * 34.2. Bel Air * 34.7. Coloniel Star (Saifudin) 39.6. Kadima * 35.4. Victory Joy (Beuzelin) 35.7.

MONDAY: Be Humble 41.8.