Racing

Gallops by horses engaged on Friday

Aug 28, 2019 06:00 am

CLASS 2 - 1,200M (POLY)

Augustano * 37.9. Revolution * (A Collett) 38.1. Super Fortune (S John) 39.8.

MONDAY: Elite Power * (R Zawari) 38.8. Marine Treasure * (M Kellady) 37.9. McGregor galloped twice. Eagle Eye * 37.4. Dinghu Mountain 39.6. Eye Guy * pace work/35.8. Pennywise * (D Moor) 35.4. Sacred Sham 39.6. Safeer * 40/34

CLASS 3 (1) - 1,200M (POLY)

Black Jade (Moor) 41.5. Elite Conquest * (L Beuzelin) 36.4. Silkino * (CC Wong) 37.5. Terrific (B Woodworth) 44.6.

MONDAY: Dutrow 37.1. Mokastar (T Krisna) 35.5. Real Success * (J Azzopardi) 36.7. Chalaza 39.9.

CLASS 3 (2) - 1,200M (POLY)

Muraahib * (V Duric) 37.7. Fame Star * 42.2. Super Smart * (Woodworth) 41.6, fast only in the straight. Fire Away (Wong) galloped. Walking Thunder * 44.2. Siam Warrior (B Thompson) 44.2. Star Empire (Collett) 40.5.

MONDAY: Super Power (Krisna) 38.1.

Racing

Maidens Prayer can make amends

Related Stories

Revolution time again on Friday

Top Knight sets sights on bigger things

'The Count' does the Merlion roar

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M (POLY)

Northern Sun * (Wong) 36.7. Bull N Rum (I Saifudin) 44.4.

MONDAY: Sacred Don 36.1. Hyde Park (Thompson) 38.8. One World * 39.7.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M (POLY)

Bartimaeus * (M Rodd) 40.7. River Radiance * (Woodworth) 41.9. Sun Rectitude * (S Noh) 37.6. My Big Boss * (Azzopardi) 33.7. Secret Squirrel (J See) 39.1.

MONDAY: I Am The One * (Kellady) 37.1. Dream Comes True 39.8. Bejewelled (MM Firdaus) 36.1. Pratt Street (Thompson) 39.4.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M (POLY)

Ottawa * (A Syahir) 42.7. Dusseldorf * 38.7. Red Roar (Wong) 40.5. Xiong Fong 38.3. Flaunt (Moor) 39.9.

MONDAY: Despacito 36.7. Lai Mak Mak (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.1. Whose Else's 40.7.

CLASS 5 - 1,800M (POLY)

Lim's Honour * (CS Chin) pace work. Tigress * (Azzopardi) 37.8. Joyful Aspiration (Beuzelin) 37.1. Qingdao 38.7. Golden Explorer 37.7. Ma You Cai 38.8.

MONDAY: El Primero * 43/35. Ace Harbour (Krisna) canter/36.8. O'Reilly Star 37.7. Sportscaster (AB Riduan) 35.5. Official 38.1. Rock Me Easy 42.4. Holy Grail (N Zyrul) 44.4.

CLASS 5 - 1,100M (POLY)

River Treasure (M Ewe) 42.5. Asia Spirit (T Rehaizat) 36.6. Paperback Trooper 43.8. West North Hill (TH Koh) 36.6. Majulah 38.8. Cassis Oolong (M Zaki) 40.8.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M (POLY)

Sun Order * 34.2. Bel Air * 34.7. Coloniel Star (Saifudin) 39.6. Kadima * 35.4. Victory Joy (Beuzelin) 35.7.

MONDAY: Be Humble 41.8.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING