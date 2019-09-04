Gallops by horses engaged on Friday
NOVICE - 1,200M
Yulong Express * (J Azzopardi) 37.1. Coming Through * (A Collett) 36.9. Super Speed 44.9. Charming Diamond * (M Kellady) 37.6. Upgraded 42.4. Jiuyi (J See) 36.1.
Monday: Leatherhead * (T Krisna) 35.8. The Nutter 38.2. Field Marshal * (B Thompson) 35.8.
CLASS 3 - 1,000M
Calculation (Collett) 41.
Monday: Nova Vocal * (MM Firdaus) 35.2. Fulife King 35.2. Al Green * 39.4. Kiss Your Song (Kellady) 38.5. Toosbies * (Krisna) 38.3. Man Of Mystery (JP van der Merwe) 38.4.
CLASS 4 - 1,600M
Yulong Medal pace work. Sun Conqueror (CC Wong) 38.1. Middle Kingdom 43.1. Life Is Gamble * (S John) 35.6. Angel Halo 41.1. Auspicious Day * 35.6. Carnelian (M Zaki) 40. Sun Ace * (Azzopardi) 39.5. Mikcaipho 45.4.
Monday: Alamak 37.7. Zac Ace (Krisna) 36.7. Super Ray (L Beuzelin) 37.1.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,000M
Southern Dragon 42.4. Heracross 45.9. Pindus * 38.1. Lim's Pride 44.5. Golden Kid * (John) 35.6. Super Talent * (B Woodworth) canter/35.3.
Monday: Time To Rock * (Collett) 37.8.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,000M
Snip pace work. It's Got It All (John) 43.7. Perfect Commando (J See) 44.3.
Monday: Uncle Lucky * (N Zyrul) 37.5. Royal Pavilion * (Azzopardi) 37.5.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M
My Friends 35.8. Silver Way (Zyrul) 38.8. Gros Piton (A Syahir) 43.1. Golden Thunder 39.1.
Monday: Kranji Gold * (Krisna) 35.1. Fireworks * 38.1.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M
Best Bay 43.4. Darci's Boy (J Powell) 37.6. My Miracle 44.4. Plucky Lad 40.1. King Warrior (Beuzelin) 35.8. Rich Fortune 37.4. My Money (Wong) 40.8.
Monday: Analyst * (AB Riduan) 35.1. Air Combat 41.4.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200M
Believer 36.6. Fast And Fearless (Wong) 43.1. King's Landing 40.1. Mighty Vain 45.7. Mister Dynamo 45.9. Speed Racer 43.8. Strong N Powerful 43.3. Tobruk (D Moor) 38.1. War Pride (Collett) 38.1. Beauty Spirit 36.6.
Monday: Water Rocket (Krisna) 37.6. Gold Spirit (Thompson) 37.3.
