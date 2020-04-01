Gallops by horses engaged on Friday

E-mail this article

CLASS 1 - 1,200M

War Affair 40.8. Skywalk * (M Rodd) 42.1. My Dreamliner * pace work. Augustano (JP van der Merwe) 38.4. You Rokk (L Beuzelin) 37.3. Muraahib * (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.5.

Monday: Constant Justice (Rodd) 37.6. Gingerella * 40/41. Star Of Jupiter * (M Kellady) 37.7.

CLASS 2 - 1,600M

Black Jade * (A Collett) 42.1. Karisto * (P Moloney) 39.6. Super Dynasty (Merwe) 39. Per Inpower * (S John) 39.

Monday: King Louis * (R Munger) 37.4. Yulong Edition (Collett) 37.2. Sacred Rebel * (K Hakim) 37.1. Diamond Beauty (Moloney) 38.

CLASS 3 - 1,100M

Arc Triumph (I Saifudin) 39.6. Surge 39.3.

Monday: Autumn Rush (WH Kok) 37.4. Sacred Gift * (Merwe) 36.9. Kiss Your Song (J Powell) 38. Lonhro Gold (Rodd) 36.3. Magnum King 37.3. Hugo * (Moloney) 37.6.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M

Mighty General * 39.3. My Everest * 37.9. Charming Diamond * (Kellady) 38.4. Wisaka (J See) 38.9.

Monday: Sweet Angeline * (Munger) 37.1. Super Ray 42.4.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M

Captain Singapore 42.5. King Midas 44. Overcoming (Moor) * 42.3. Beer Garden (Saifudin) 39.2. JK Formidable (Merwe) 41.6.

Monday: Charger 37.7. Lai Mak Mak (Moloney) 37.2

CLASS 4 (3) - 1,200M

Moongate Star * (Beuzelin) 36.7. Star Empire * 42.9. Delaware * (Merwe) 37. Helushka * (John) 36.5. Mega Gold pace work. Ka Chance (V Duric) 41.7. Classified (N Zyrul) 42.1.

Monday: Al Green 37.6. Tenyatta 41/41.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M

Miss Michelle (J See) 37.9. Show Royale (Zyrul) 38. Legendary Era 36.8. Evil Speedo (John) 41.6. You Are Special 42.5.

Monday: Montoya * 40.3. Attention * 38.8.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M

Ma Bao Bao 43.2. Without Prejudice (Munger) 35.7. Hee's Forte 45.1. West North Hill (TH Koh) 36.3. Alwrich 42.

Monday: Eddie Gray 37.5. Horse King (Zyrul) 39.7. Bring Me Joy 40.3.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200M

Communication 42.2. New Garden 36.8. Beauty Luck 42.3.

Monday: Phaxe 37.5. Gnothi Seauton 39.1. Kharisma * (Powell) 39.8. Stormy View * (Munger) 37.4. Shine Almighty (M Lerner) 38.5.