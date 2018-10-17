Racing

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON FRIDAY

Oct 17, 2018 06:00 am

CLASS 2 - 1200m:

Kingsman * (V Duric) 38.4. Lim's Rally barrier/37.7. Zac Kasa * (M Rodd) 36.2. Eagle Eye * (N Juglall) 36.7. Augustano * (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.4. Chalaza 42.5. Paparazzi * (M Kellady) 37.7. Lim's Regard (R Curatolo) canter/38.3.

Monday: Tannhauser * pace work/41.6. Caorunn * (Kellady) 38.3. Darc Bounty * (I Amirul) 36.1. Bold Thruster * (J Powell) 37.

CLASS 3 (1) - 1,000m:

Julius Caesar 40.8. Pole Paradise 38.8. Himalaya Dragon 39.7. Hello Michelle (I Saifudin) 41.8. Invincible Ryker pace work. Shaqraa (N Hanafi) 36.7. Southern Dragon 39.5. Man Of Mystery * (Duric) 37.6. Nationality * (D Moor) 35. Trigamy gallop. Northern Sun (T Rehaizat) canter/36.1.

Monday: Filibuster 35.6. Stock Broker * 36.6. Effortless (CK Ng) 35.5.

Zac Kasa (above) looks set for his third win this Friday, judging by his workout at Kranji yesterday morning.


Zac Kasa tuned up for Friday

CLASS 3 (2) - 1,000m:

Flak Jacket (Kellady) 38.5. Mighty Conqueror 43.5. Ottawa 43.7. Oxbow Sun 36.7. Charger 40.8. Xiong Fong 43.1. Petite Voix (R Iskandar) 35.1. Satellite Winner 39.7. Battle Of Troy * canter/35.9.

Monday: Elite Power (MM Firdaus) 35.6. Yabadabadoo * 36.6. Cousteau (Ng) 35.5.

CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,100m:

Best Wishes canter/36.6. Fire Away * (O Placais) 35.4. Sun Ares * (Placais) 37.7. Optimum Star (M Zaki) 37.2.

Monday: Soldado (Kellady) 37.2. Miss Dusty * 37.5. Hero I Am * (Kellady) 38.4.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,100m:

Pacific Ocean 43.8. Honor * (Iskandar) 39.2. Golden Mile canter/40.2. Ocean Master 38.1. The Golden Goat (S Noh) 44.2. Dominy * 41.9.

Monday: Invincible Man * 36.6.

KRANJI STAKES D - 1,800m:

Money King 43.4. Wonderful Paint * 36.6. Chief Clerk (J Powell) 45.1. First Light * (C Grylls) canter/43.4. Smart Racer (M Rodd) 37.7. O'Reilly Bay 37.9. Mr Hopkins (Placais) 38.4. Oliver * (Powell) 38.5. Cognitive Intact 38.6. Danger Zone (Placais) 36.8. Spur Me On canter/39.4. Bounceback Ability * (Zaki) 36.

Monday: Kate's Keeper (Amirul) 37.8. Houseboat Harry 38.5.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,000m:

Thomas De Lago * (T See) canter/35.1. Man Of Words (Saifudin) gallop. Plucky Lad 35.3. Evil Roadster 45.2. Gros Piton (Noh) 44.1. Hero King * (Boss) 38.3. I'm Incredible * (Powell) 44.8. Jomo * (Moor) 36.5. Mount Bromo (Grylls) 38.7. Sacred Croix (Duric) canter/41.8. Speedy Demon 40.4. Shenbao pace work.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m:

Racing Talent (TH Koh) 35.3. Heavenly Hand (Noh) 36. Southern Glory * (Boss) 37.8. Golden Coin canter/35.9. Phidias (Rehaizat) canter/36. Galaxy Express canter/36.1. Sugartime Jazz 34.9. Mighty Phoenix 38.8.

