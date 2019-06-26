Gallops by horses engaged on Friday
CLASS 3 - 1,400m
Jomo * 37.2. Dee Dee D'Or (J Azzopardi) 39.9. Beau Geste * canter/42.6. Crown Gift (B Woodworth) 43.2. Little Big Man (D Moor) 36.5. Stunning Cat (M Kellady) 44.8. Star Jack (M Lerner) 39.6. Supernova (N Zyrul) 42.7. Yulong Xiong Hu canter/36.6. Super Tycoon 44.2.
Monday: Chalaza 39.2. Mr Exchequer * 36.9. Super Power 45.8. Threeandfourpence (M Rodd) 37.4.
CLASS 4 - 1,700M POLY
Star Empire * 42.2. Mighty Emperor * 35.6. Across The Sea 39.7. Super Smart * 40.4. Implement 39.6. Lim's Ripple 41.3. Sunny Boy canter/35.8. Sacred Sea (Woodworth) canter/44.5. Money King (B Thompson) canter/38.9. Lim's Rhythm (Woodworth) canter/pace work. Spur Me On 41.
Monday: Reddot Rising * 42.2. Cracking Tottie * 36.6.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M POLY
Longhu * (J Powell) 37.7. Mighty Conqueror (I Saifudin) 40.1. Bartimaeus (Woodworth) 42.9. Smart Investment (Rodd) 37.5. Fight For Glory 37.3. Northern Sun canter/35.8. My Friends 36.6. Hidden Promise * (MM Firdaus) canter/44.7.
Monday: Sacred Don (Thompson) 36.7. Gain Eclipse 45.7. Bejewelled (AB Riduan) 36.7.
CLASS 4 (2)- 1,200M POLY
Country Boss 41. Sacred Magic 39.7. Good Catch 39.4. Heart Of Courage (Woodworth) canter/pace work. Xiong Fong 35.6. Sportscaster (I Azhar) canter/39.
Monday: Soldado * (Kellady) 36.8. Ka Chance (Firdaus) 40.6. Heart Of Courage (JP van der Merve) 36.3. Pratt Street 36.6.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,400M
Amazing Choice (Azhar) canter/44.5. Best Bay (Powell) 41.2. Hostwin Chevalier (C Murray) 40.3.
Monday: Rapidash * 37.4. Miracle Time 37.7. Summer Glitter 36.9.
CLASS 5 - 1,600M POLY
Helushka 41.4. Horse King 38.1.
Monday: Pacific Ocean 37.2. Khudawand gallop/40.7. Miss Michelle (J See) 38.4. Cloudburst (R Zawari) 36.8. On The Razz * (I Amirul) 37.3. Love Me Tender 36.6. Hephaestus (Saifudin) 38.9.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,100M POLY
My Miracle (Lerner) pace work. Lucky Six * 35.6. Meteor Loui 40.3. Sun Ares 40.6.
Monday: Success Come True * 36.6. Mont Choisy (van der Merve) 42.2.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,100M POLY
Golden Win * (TH Koh) 39.3. Hero King (Powell) 38.1. Thoth Warrior * (M Ewe) 37.4. She's The One (Saifudin) 42.4. Make U Famous gallop. Richie Rich pace work. Yellow Jade Horse 41. Parker (Zyrul) 42.4. Ultimate Killer (van der Merve) 41.1.
Monday: Wildfire (K A'Isisuhairi) 36.6. Invisible Man 36.7. Bring Me joy (A'Isisuhairi) 37.2.
