Gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Friday
SG2 (3YO+) - 1,400M
Fame Star 39.4. Tesoro Privado * canter/34.3. Grand Koonta * (A Collett) 40.1. Star Of Jupiter * (Kellady) 37.1. Lim's Craft (WH Kok) pace work.
MONDAY: Mister Yeoh * 38.5. Elite Power (JP van der Merwe) 36.9. Safeer gallop/34.5. What's New 39.3. Nepean * (M Kellady) 37.7. Be Bee (Kellady) 37.1. Quarter Back * (L Beuzelin) 36. Circuit Mission 37.1.
CLASS 3 - 1,400M
Aramaayo * (V Duric) * 37.1. Karisto (Collett) 37.5.
MONDAY: Elite Remarkable 38.4. Siam Blue Vanda * 37.7. Augustus (R Zawari) 37.1. Richebourg 37.1. Star Empire pace work.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M
Chalaza canter/pace work. Taro San (F Yusoff) 43.2. Made In China 42.4. King Zoustar (Collett) 38.1. Sun Rectitude * (CC Wong) 38.2. Magnum Force galloped.
Super Emperor (J See) 39.
MONDAY: Born To Be King * 37.1.
Pratt Street (I Amirul) 37.8.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M
Restrained canter/35.8. Implement * 37.1. Coming Through (Merwe) 38.2.
Moonraker 35.2. Hosayliao (K A'Isisuhairi) 36.7. Super Win (S John) pace work.
MONDAY: Despacito 36.9. Absolvido * 39.1. Always Innocent * (Kellady) 38.1.
CLASS 4 (3) - 1,200M
Limited Edition * 36.1. Mr Coppola * (J Azzopardi) 38.1. Street Party * (Collett) 38.5. My Friends galloped. Red Roar (I Saifudin) 38.4.
MONDAY: I Am The One 38.1. Gold Faith pace work. Golden Dash (B Thompson) 37.2.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M
Atlantean (M Ewe) 40.1. Yulong Fire (Duric) galloped. Mercurial Turn 37.1. Tavito (Wong) galloped. Thoth Warrior (TH Koh) 35.2. Hooga Net 40.9.
MONDAY: Jumpin Jack (T Krisna) 37.2. Accumulation 36.1.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M
Victory Joy (Z Zuriman) galloped. Spur Me On 39.5. Sugartime Jazz galloped. Best Bay 43.5. Mr Rockwell (Beuzelin) 36.5.
MONDAY: King Warrior 36.4.
OPEN MAIDEN (1) - 1,000M
MONDAY: Happy Lucky Star (Duric) 39.7. Try Mak Mak (CK Ng) 37.2.
OPEN MAIDEN (2) - 1,000M
Simba * (S Noh) 42.2. Call Me Invincible * (Kellady) 37.1. Ninetysix Warrior (Merwe) 36.2.
MONDAY: Pindus * (Thompson) 37.1. Cavalla Court (Duric) 40.4.
(It was very misty yesterday morning and no time could be taken for some horses).
