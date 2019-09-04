Gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday

Last-start winner Mr Coppola looked sharp during his workout yesterday.

CLASS 3 - 1,700M

Twickenham (J Azzopardi) 39.4. Wolf Warrior * (M Rodd) 38. Only Win (I Saifudin) pace work. Foresto * 36.1. Boy Next Door canter/pace work.

CLASS 4 - 1,600M

Yulong Edition (MM Firdaus) canter/39.8. Irving Lipschitz * (Azzopardi) 37.8. Lim's Ripple (B Woodworth) barrier/36.5. Za'Eem pace work/34.2. Legend Rocks (CC Wong) 38.4. Sun Spear (T Rehaizat) 36.9.

Monday: Yaya Papaya * 37.1. Rapidash 38.2. Yulong Honor (JP van der Merwe) 36.8.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M

Awesome 41.2. Red Symphony (Wong) 41.3. King Zoustar (L Beuzelin) 37.3. Magnum Force 38.8. Super Win 37.1. Tingle Marc (WH Kok) gallop. Pratt Street 37.7.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M

Elise (B Woodworth) 44.1. Mr Coppola * (Moor) 38.1. Trigamy * 41.1. Gold Crown 39.4. Atlantean (I Saifudin) 38.1. My Boss (John) 42.2. My First Million gallop/34.2.

CLASS 4 - 1,100M

Rise 41.4. Super Emperor * 34.4.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,600M

Everybody Happy canter/40.7. Dawning Gold * 36.7. Joyful Aspiration (L Beuzelin) 36.6. Zoffspeed 41.7. Southern Glory (N Zyrul) 38.8. Avengers Hero 38.1. Miracle Time 38.5. Neo's Classic (Woodworth) barrier/37.5.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,600M

Nate's Honour 39.4. Titanium Force 40.2. Rock Me Easy (M Lerner) 39.4. Hephaestus (Merwe) 40.5. Gold Kingdom * (Rodd) 36.7. Miss Michelle (J See) 41.1. JK Flash (Saifudin) 42.5. Yulong Holy Flying (Thompson) 39.3. Meteor Loui 45.4. Scooter * (M Ewe) canter/35.8.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,000M

Archie * 42.6. Tuscan Artist (Saifudin) pace work. Host The Nation 41.1. Antares (Rehaizat) 36.5.

Monday: Ko Olina (CK Ng) 38.6.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,000M

West North Hill (TH Koh) 38.8. Golden Spark 42.1.

Monday: Mont Choisy 41.4.