Gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday

Ablest Ascend (No 3) zipped over 600m in 35.2sec during trackwork at Kranji yesterday morning. TNP FILE PHOTO.

CLASS 3 - 1,200M

Magic Wand 40.7. Makkem Lad * 37.2. Salamence (S John) 42.8.

Nationality * (V Duric) 36.3.

Heartening Flyer * (L Beuzelin) 37.6. Moongate Light (S John) 37.7.

Hugo * 38.1. Kharisma * 36.7.

Spirit Of Big Bang * 37.7. Water Rocket * (JP van der Merwe) canter/35.1.

CLASS 4 - 1,600M

Iron Ruler * 36.1. Yaya Papaya 36.9. Leatherhead (L Beuzelin) barrier/34.3. Inherit (P* Seow) 34.5. Meryl (K A'Isisuhairi) 39.4. Augustus * (Seow) 37.2. Basilisk 40.7. Lim's Unique * (D Beasley) 43.3. The Archer * (CC Wong) 35.2.

CLASS 4 - 1,200M

Rambo (Beasley) barrier/38. Savvy Command * (K *akim) 41.3. Golden Flame pace work. Knight Love * (Beuzelin) 36.6. Legend Of The Sun * (Duric) 34.6. Super Smart (John) pace work. Overcoming (T See) 39.7.

Super Ray (Lerner) 36.9. What You Like * (Seow) 36.4.

CLASS 4 - 1,100M

Proof Perfect 40.5. The Executioner * 41.6. Paletas * 37.8. Entertainer * (Duric) 39.7. Super Power * 35.2. Arion Success * (John) 34.8. Super Posh 38.5. Tax Free * (I Saifudin) 35.9.

CLASS 4 - 1,000M

Man Of Mystery * (Duric) 38.4.

Ablest Ascend * 35.2. Day Approach * 38. Thomas De Lago (CC Wong) barrier/34.9. Diamond Rush (John) 36.7. Super Pins (J See) 42.3.

CLASS 5 - 1,800M

Billy Britain canter/36.1. Matsuribayashi canter/pace work. Mighty Emperor * (Duric) canter/35.2. Lady Fast * 34.7. Tiger Leap * (J Powell) 38.3. Balor (Merwe) 37.4. Sun Conqueror (S Noh) barrier/37.3. Beauty Seven Seven (Merwe) pace work.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M

Amore Amore * 36.7. Born To Win * 40.6. Boy Next Door 40.8. Golden Dash (Duric) barrier/35.3. Fast And Fearless 44.1. Lim's Pride canter/pace work. *idden Promise 37.3. Smoke And Mirrors (J See) 37.5.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M

Broadway Success (Seow) 39.8. Star Bullet 42.6. Twill Guy (Saifudin) 37.8. Kanthaka canter/38.2.

MAIDEN - 1,600M

King Pin (WW Cheah) 38.2. Leggenda (A'Isisuhairi) canter/41.7. Fountain Of Fame (Saifudin) 40.1.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M

Cranium 34.8. Ima * (W* Kok) 38.2. Malibu Beach * (Beasley) 38.2.

Kinabalu Star (A'Isisuhairi) 37.8.

Wawasan * (Wong) 36.6. Seven Sundae 40.4. Heng Xing * (Beuzelin) 38.1.

One Way Ticket (Saifudin) 43.8.