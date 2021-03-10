Racing

Gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday

Ablest Ascend (No 3) zipped over 600m in 35.2sec during trackwork at Kranji yesterday morning. TNP FILE PHOTO.
Mar 10, 2021 06:00 am

CLASS 3 - 1,200M

Magic Wand 40.7. Makkem Lad * 37.2. Salamence (S John) 42.8.

Nationality * (V Duric) 36.3.

Heartening Flyer * (L Beuzelin) 37.6. Moongate Light (S John) 37.7.

Hugo * 38.1. Kharisma * 36.7.

Spirit Of Big Bang * 37.7. Water Rocket * (JP van der Merwe) canter/35.1.

CLASS 4 - 1,600M

Iron Ruler * 36.1. Yaya Papaya 36.9. Leatherhead (L Beuzelin) barrier/34.3. Inherit (P* Seow) 34.5. Meryl (K A'Isisuhairi) 39.4. Augustus * (Seow) 37.2. Basilisk 40.7. Lim's Unique * (D Beasley) 43.3. The Archer * (CC Wong) 35.2.

CLASS 4 - 1,200M

Rambo (Beasley) barrier/38. Savvy Command * (K *akim) 41.3. Golden Flame pace work. Knight Love * (Beuzelin) 36.6. Legend Of The Sun * (Duric) 34.6. Super Smart (John) pace work. Overcoming (T See) 39.7.

Super Ray (Lerner) 36.9. What You Like * (Seow) 36.4.

CLASS 4 - 1,100M

Proof Perfect 40.5. The Executioner * 41.6. Paletas * 37.8. Entertainer * (Duric) 39.7. Super Power * 35.2. Arion Success * (John) 34.8. Super Posh 38.5. Tax Free * (I Saifudin) 35.9.

CLASS 4 - 1,000M

Man Of Mystery * (Duric) 38.4.

Ablest Ascend * 35.2. Day Approach * 38. Thomas De Lago (CC Wong) barrier/34.9. Diamond Rush (John) 36.7. Super Pins (J See) 42.3.

CLASS 5 - 1,800M

Billy Britain canter/36.1. Matsuribayashi canter/pace work. Mighty Emperor * (Duric) canter/35.2. Lady Fast * 34.7. Tiger Leap * (J Powell) 38.3. Balor (Merwe) 37.4. Sun Conqueror (S Noh) barrier/37.3. Beauty Seven Seven (Merwe) pace work.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M

Amore Amore * 36.7. Born To Win * 40.6. Boy Next Door 40.8. Golden Dash (Duric) barrier/35.3. Fast And Fearless 44.1. Lim's Pride canter/pace work. *idden Promise 37.3. Smoke And Mirrors (J See) 37.5.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M

Broadway Success (Seow) 39.8. Star Bullet 42.6. Twill Guy (Saifudin) 37.8. Kanthaka canter/38.2.

MAIDEN - 1,600M

King Pin (WW Cheah) 38.2. Leggenda (A'Isisuhairi) canter/41.7. Fountain Of Fame (Saifudin) 40.1.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M

Cranium 34.8. Ima * (W* Kok) 38.2. Malibu Beach * (Beasley) 38.2.

Kinabalu Star (A'Isisuhairi) 37.8.

Wawasan * (Wong) 36.6. Seven Sundae 40.4. Heng Xing * (Beuzelin) 38.1.

One Way Ticket (Saifudin) 43.8.

