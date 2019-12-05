Gallops by horses engaged on Sunday
RACE 1
Golden Flash * (B Thompson) 38.1. Stunning Dragon * (M Kellady)
Mings Man (N Zyrul) 37.7.
RACE 2
River Ruby * 36.6. Beauty Seven Seven 42.4. Enforce (A Collett) 38.1. Phaxe * (T Krisna) 36.1.
RACE 3
Win Mak Mak 36.7. Hotshots Slam * (J Powell) 37.1.
RACE 4
Awesome Conqueror 38.3. Healthy Star * (JP van der Merwe) 38.2. Twill Guy 42.4.
RACE 5
Fight For Glory (M Nizar) 38.5.
RACE 6
Time Lord (CK Ng) 35.5. Dutrow * (Powell) 37.1. Sir Isaac * 38.1. Baffert (M Rodd) 37.7. Beau Geste 35.5. Toosbies (Krisna) 38.1.
RACE 7
Codigos (V Duric) * 36.1.
RACE 8 (COLONIAL CHIEF STAKES)
Preditor (Kellady) 37.4. Dicton (Rodd) 37.7. Pennywise * (Duric) canter/35.9. Circuit Mission * 36.1. Super Dynasty 36.1. Black Jade (D Moor) canter/43.5. Threeandfourpence * (CC Wong) 37.7. Lord Of Cloud canter/42.1.
RACE 9
Distinctive Darci (R Zawari) 36.8. Sacred Rebel (B Woodworth) 41.1. You Rokk * (Merwe) 36.8. Marine Treasure (Powell) 37.4.
RACE 10
Lucky Lincoln (Powell) 37.7. Lord Of Cloud canter/42.1. Blitz Power (Zyrul) 36.8. Legend Rocks * 36.6. Dreamer Legend (K A'Isisuhairi) 36.9.
RACE 11
Effortless (Kellady) 37.1. Ol Mate Buzzer * 45. I'm A Conqueror (Nizar) 38.3.
