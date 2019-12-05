Racing

Gallops by horses engaged on Sunday

Dec 05, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

Golden Flash * (B Thompson) 38.1. Stunning Dragon * (M Kellady)

Mings Man (N Zyrul) 37.7.

RACE 2

River Ruby * 36.6. Beauty Seven Seven 42.4. Enforce (A Collett) 38.1. Phaxe * (T Krisna) 36.1.

RACE 3

Win Mak Mak 36.7. Hotshots Slam * (J Powell) 37.1.

RACE 4

Awesome Conqueror 38.3. Healthy Star * (JP van der Merwe) 38.2. Twill Guy 42.4.

RACE 5

Fight For Glory (M Nizar) 38.5.

RACE 6

Time Lord (CK Ng) 35.5. Dutrow * (Powell) 37.1. Sir Isaac * 38.1. Baffert (M Rodd) 37.7. Beau Geste 35.5. Toosbies (Krisna) 38.1.

RACE 7

Codigos (V Duric) * 36.1.

RACE 8 (COLONIAL CHIEF STAKES)

Preditor (Kellady) 37.4. Dicton (Rodd) 37.7. Pennywise * (Duric) canter/35.9. Circuit Mission * 36.1. Super Dynasty 36.1. Black Jade (D Moor) canter/43.5. Threeandfourpence * (CC Wong) 37.7. Lord Of Cloud canter/42.1.

RACE 9

Distinctive Darci (R Zawari) 36.8. Sacred Rebel (B Woodworth) 41.1. You Rokk * (Merwe) 36.8. Marine Treasure (Powell) 37.4.

RACE 10

Lucky Lincoln (Powell) 37.7. Lord Of Cloud canter/42.1. Blitz Power (Zyrul) 36.8. Legend Rocks * 36.6. Dreamer Legend (K A'Isisuhairi) 36.9.

RACE 11

Effortless (Kellady) 37.1. Ol Mate Buzzer * 45. I'm A Conqueror (Nizar) 38.3.

