GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

RACE 1

O'Reilly Dancer (M Kellady) 37.7. Silent Boss 40.8. Humdinger

(L Beuzelin) 37.1. Yulong Fire *

(V Duric) 40.4.

RACE 2

Invictus Warrior (J Powell) 43.7.

Mr Fat Kiddy * (B Thompson) canter/40.2. Air Combat (T Krisna) 36.8.

RACE 3

Effortless * (Powell) 37.4.

Big Regards * 40.4. Count Me In * (B Woodworth) 41.6. General Qin

(JP Merve) 38.8.

RACE 4

Limited Edition * (N Zyrul) 37.1. Sacred Guru * (MM Firdaus) 36.7. Vulcan (Powell) 37.7. Siam MP

(J Azzopardi) 37.4. Clarton Treasure (Beuzelin) 36.7.

RACE 5

Mr Rockwell * (D Moor) 38.1. Spokesman (Merwe) 36.8. Shangani (Merwe) 41.7. Success Street 35.9. She's The One * (I Saifudin) 36.6.

RACE 6

Enchanted Mister * 37.1. Atlantean * (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.1.

RACE 7

Nepean (Kellady) 37.4. Glasgow 39.9. Magic Wand H (CC Wong) 38.5.

RACE 8 (Merlion Trophy)

War Affair * (A Collett) barrier/341. Blizzard 40.1. Preditor * (Kellady) 37.7. Distinctive Darci * (Duric) 36.4. Sacred Rebel * (I Azhar) 39.9.

RACE 9

Solaris Spectrum (Powell) 44.4. Southern Spur 44.5. Diamond Beauty * (M Rodd) 39.5. Turf Princess 39.6. Heart Of Courage (Woodworth) 36.4. Our Showcase * (Zyrul) 37.9. Fight To Victory 40.4.