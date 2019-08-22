GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
RACE 1
O'Reilly Dancer (M Kellady) 37.7. Silent Boss 40.8. Humdinger
(L Beuzelin) 37.1. Yulong Fire *
(V Duric) 40.4.
RACE 2
Invictus Warrior (J Powell) 43.7.
Mr Fat Kiddy * (B Thompson) canter/40.2. Air Combat (T Krisna) 36.8.
RACE 3
Effortless * (Powell) 37.4.
Big Regards * 40.4. Count Me In * (B Woodworth) 41.6. General Qin
(JP Merve) 38.8.
RACE 4
Limited Edition * (N Zyrul) 37.1. Sacred Guru * (MM Firdaus) 36.7. Vulcan (Powell) 37.7. Siam MP
(J Azzopardi) 37.4. Clarton Treasure (Beuzelin) 36.7.
RACE 5
Mr Rockwell * (D Moor) 38.1. Spokesman (Merwe) 36.8. Shangani (Merwe) 41.7. Success Street 35.9. She's The One * (I Saifudin) 36.6.
RACE 6
Enchanted Mister * 37.1. Atlantean * (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.1.
RACE 7
Nepean (Kellady) 37.4. Glasgow 39.9. Magic Wand H (CC Wong) 38.5.
RACE 8 (Merlion Trophy)
War Affair * (A Collett) barrier/341. Blizzard 40.1. Preditor * (Kellady) 37.7. Distinctive Darci * (Duric) 36.4. Sacred Rebel * (I Azhar) 39.9.
RACE 9
Solaris Spectrum (Powell) 44.4. Southern Spur 44.5. Diamond Beauty * (M Rodd) 39.5. Turf Princess 39.6. Heart Of Courage (Woodworth) 36.4. Our Showcase * (Zyrul) 37.9. Fight To Victory 40.4.
