Racing

Gallops by horses engaged on Sunday

Nov 28, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

Born To Win (S Noh) pace work.

RACE 2

You Are Special (M Ewe) 39.6. Ningaloo (T Rehaizat) 39.7.

RACE 3

Effortless H 37.5. Hosayliao (K A'Isisuhairi) H 36.6. My Horse 37.2.

RACE 4

Washington (D Moor) 43.4. Accumulation (I Azhar) canter/38.4. Success Street (Ewe) 37.6.

RACE 5

Overcoming 43.5. David's Star H 38.2.

RACE 6

My Gold 37.2. Classified (N Zyrul) 38.2. Uncle Lucky (Zyrul) 34.9.

Racing

Withdrawals for Singapore meeting

Related Stories

Skywalk's back in the groove

Moloney replaces Thompson

My Dreamliner on cruise control

RACE 7

River Happiness 37.2. Zahir (A Collett) 36.6.

RACE 8

Bebop (M Zaki) 41.5.

RACE 9

My Dreamliner H (CC Wong) 39.6. Flak Jacket (M Kellady) 37.5. Man Of Mystery H (M Nizar) 36.4. Stunning Cat (Kellady) 39.7. Supernova (Zyrul) 39.5.

RACE 10

Billy Mojo (Zyrul) 38.8.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING