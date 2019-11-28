Gallops by horses engaged on Sunday
RACE 1
Born To Win (S Noh) pace work.
RACE 2
You Are Special (M Ewe) 39.6. Ningaloo (T Rehaizat) 39.7.
RACE 3
Effortless H 37.5. Hosayliao (K A'Isisuhairi) H 36.6. My Horse 37.2.
RACE 4
Washington (D Moor) 43.4. Accumulation (I Azhar) canter/38.4. Success Street (Ewe) 37.6.
RACE 5
Overcoming 43.5. David's Star H 38.2.
RACE 6
My Gold 37.2. Classified (N Zyrul) 38.2. Uncle Lucky (Zyrul) 34.9.
RACE 7
River Happiness 37.2. Zahir (A Collett) 36.6.
RACE 8
Bebop (M Zaki) 41.5.
RACE 9
My Dreamliner H (CC Wong) 39.6. Flak Jacket (M Kellady) 37.5. Man Of Mystery H (M Nizar) 36.4. Stunning Cat (Kellady) 39.7. Supernova (Zyrul) 39.5.
RACE 10
Billy Mojo (Zyrul) 38.8.
