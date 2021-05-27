Gallops by horses entered in KL this weekend

E-mail this article

SATURDAY'S ENTRIES

CLASS 3 - 1,400M

Tuesday: Premium Rush * 39. Legend War canter/41. God helps Me canter/41.2. Thunder Dragon 40.2. handsome Benz * canter/38.6. Ok Kid * canter/pace work. Lim's Pershing and Billion Sense galloped.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200M

Yesterday: happy Buffalo 37.3.

Tuesday: Splendor 43.2. Baadshah 41.7. Myo 37.8. Leo * 39. Reality 41. Billy Mojo and Mr Mosa canter/pace work.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M

Yesterday: Stay The Course and Perfect Run canter/pace work.

Tuesday: Dahees galloped. Looks Good * 40.2. Bangalore * 37.2. Elise canter/38.5.

D'Great Supreme 39.2.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M

Yesterday: Confeat canter/pace work. What A Boss pace work.

Tuesday: Mr Alfonso 38.6. Drone * canter/36.8. Ready To Roll * 41.2. Trinity Glory 37.5.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400M

Yesterday: First Precinct * 42.5.

Tuesday: Peer Gynt 37. First Precinct canter/pace work. D'Great Ocean galloped. Atlantic Arrow pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,250M

Yesterday: Powerful Fighter pace work.

Tuesday: Strong N Brave * canter/galloped. handsome * Boy 42. Broke In London * canter/39. Kubera's Chief galloped. Washington 37.8

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,250M

Tuesday: Trinity Honor pace work. Trinity Tarzan 37.5. Satellite Genius canter/40. Trumps Up 38.9. Smiddy Byrne 37.6.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,500M

Tuesday: Calm And Tranquil canter/36.9. Jarl 40. Five hundred * pace work

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,500M

Yesterday: La Familia canter/41.5. D'Great Win 42.5.

Tuesday: Elite Beast * canter/37. Silent Prince * galloped. Lucky Tiger canter/pace work. Newton canter/40. Kyo canter/37.8. Trinity Royal 37.2.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,500M

Yesterday: Ready To Star pace work.

Tuesday: I Am Midas, Orion and Eddie Gray pace work. Berlinetta * 41.2. Nova Phoenix galloped. Bounceback Ability * 42. King Warrior galloped. E Supreme 41. Fly high 37.2.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,100M

Tuesday: Meteor Loui * and Royal Flush galloped. Lady Boss and Michikawa pace work.

SUNDAY'S ENTRIES

SUPREME A - 1,100M

Yesterday: Black Thorn 38.5.

Tuesday: Violet * 37. Distinctive Darci canter/pace work. Showboy, Super hero and Ready To Force canter/pace work. Aljawhra canter/41.2. Buenos Aires canter/37.4. Trinity Grace * 42. Mr Crowe, War Dragon and Turf Princess galloped.

SUPREME A - 1400M

Yesterday: Hatta 42.8. Sacred Tonic canter/36.2.

Tuesday: Elite Invincible * 40. Shanghai Nights * galloped. Ready To Rock canter/38.8. Dutrow 37. Elite Quarteto canter/galloped. Rising Glory canter/40. Mr Hanks * 40.

CLASS 3 - 1,100M

Yesterday: Gloria Maris 38.6. Diamonds * pace work.

Tuesday:Larson canter/37.4. Burkaan galloped. Symbol Of Courage canter/40.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200M

Yesterday: Metagross canter/38.8.

Tuesday: Thank You Boss * canter/39.7.

Goodfellas 38.7.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M

Yesterday: First Command 42.5.

Tuesday: Walking Thunder * galloped. Blood Royal * canter/galloped. Lim's Sphere 37.6. Time To Invest canter/37.2.. Grand Knight * 37.4. Acrobat and Pacific Mystical pace work. Jeram Village 40.5.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,600M

Yesterday: D'Great Light 37.3. Mr Exchequer canter/pace work.

Tuesday: Elite Remarkable * canter/39. D'Great Magic canter/38.8. Ghost Bay 39.8. White Peach pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,250M

Tuesday: Scooby Dooby Doo galloped. Bamsi Bey 40.4. Legendary Era 40.4.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,250M

Yesterday: We're The World * 38.6. Thai Baht 40.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,250M

Yesterday: Attention 39.2.

Tuesday: Ichika Bachika * canter/39. Golden Touch galloped. Let's Come On Baby canter/43. Platoon canter/pace work.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,500M

Yesterday: First Passthepost 37.4. Mewtwo 39.3.

Tuesday: Commodore Lincoln * canter/37.8. Lim's Master canter/38.7. Pacific Mission and Arecibo canter/pace work. Fortune Spirit canter/38.5.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,100M

Tuesday: Qiji Love pace work. Nasseb 40.

Ko Olina canter/pace work.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,600M

Tuesday: Kala Ghoda * 38.3. Big King canter/37.8. Make Dream 40.4. Happy Lucky Star and Selangor Rocket galloped.