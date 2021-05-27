Gallops by horses entered in KL this weekend
SATURDAY'S ENTRIES
CLASS 3 - 1,400M
Tuesday: Premium Rush * 39. Legend War canter/41. God helps Me canter/41.2. Thunder Dragon 40.2. handsome Benz * canter/38.6. Ok Kid * canter/pace work. Lim's Pershing and Billion Sense galloped.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200M
Yesterday: happy Buffalo 37.3.
Tuesday: Splendor 43.2. Baadshah 41.7. Myo 37.8. Leo * 39. Reality 41. Billy Mojo and Mr Mosa canter/pace work.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M
Yesterday: Stay The Course and Perfect Run canter/pace work.
Tuesday: Dahees galloped. Looks Good * 40.2. Bangalore * 37.2. Elise canter/38.5.
D'Great Supreme 39.2.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M
Yesterday: Confeat canter/pace work. What A Boss pace work.
Tuesday: Mr Alfonso 38.6. Drone * canter/36.8. Ready To Roll * 41.2. Trinity Glory 37.5.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400M
Yesterday: First Precinct * 42.5.
Tuesday: Peer Gynt 37. First Precinct canter/pace work. D'Great Ocean galloped. Atlantic Arrow pace work.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,250M
Yesterday: Powerful Fighter pace work.
Tuesday: Strong N Brave * canter/galloped. handsome * Boy 42. Broke In London * canter/39. Kubera's Chief galloped. Washington 37.8
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,250M
Tuesday: Trinity Honor pace work. Trinity Tarzan 37.5. Satellite Genius canter/40. Trumps Up 38.9. Smiddy Byrne 37.6.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,500M
Tuesday: Calm And Tranquil canter/36.9. Jarl 40. Five hundred * pace work
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,500M
Yesterday: La Familia canter/41.5. D'Great Win 42.5.
Tuesday: Elite Beast * canter/37. Silent Prince * galloped. Lucky Tiger canter/pace work. Newton canter/40. Kyo canter/37.8. Trinity Royal 37.2.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,500M
Yesterday: Ready To Star pace work.
Tuesday: I Am Midas, Orion and Eddie Gray pace work. Berlinetta * 41.2. Nova Phoenix galloped. Bounceback Ability * 42. King Warrior galloped. E Supreme 41. Fly high 37.2.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,100M
Tuesday: Meteor Loui * and Royal Flush galloped. Lady Boss and Michikawa pace work.
SUNDAY'S ENTRIES
SUPREME A - 1,100M
Yesterday: Black Thorn 38.5.
Tuesday: Violet * 37. Distinctive Darci canter/pace work. Showboy, Super hero and Ready To Force canter/pace work. Aljawhra canter/41.2. Buenos Aires canter/37.4. Trinity Grace * 42. Mr Crowe, War Dragon and Turf Princess galloped.
SUPREME A - 1400M
Yesterday: Hatta 42.8. Sacred Tonic canter/36.2.
Tuesday: Elite Invincible * 40. Shanghai Nights * galloped. Ready To Rock canter/38.8. Dutrow 37. Elite Quarteto canter/galloped. Rising Glory canter/40. Mr Hanks * 40.
CLASS 3 - 1,100M
Yesterday: Gloria Maris 38.6. Diamonds * pace work.
Tuesday:Larson canter/37.4. Burkaan galloped. Symbol Of Courage canter/40.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200M
Yesterday: Metagross canter/38.8.
Tuesday: Thank You Boss * canter/39.7.
Goodfellas 38.7.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M
Yesterday: First Command 42.5.
Tuesday: Walking Thunder * galloped. Blood Royal * canter/galloped. Lim's Sphere 37.6. Time To Invest canter/37.2.. Grand Knight * 37.4. Acrobat and Pacific Mystical pace work. Jeram Village 40.5.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,600M
Yesterday: D'Great Light 37.3. Mr Exchequer canter/pace work.
Tuesday: Elite Remarkable * canter/39. D'Great Magic canter/38.8. Ghost Bay 39.8. White Peach pace work.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,250M
Tuesday: Scooby Dooby Doo galloped. Bamsi Bey 40.4. Legendary Era 40.4.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,250M
Yesterday: We're The World * 38.6. Thai Baht 40.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,250M
Yesterday: Attention 39.2.
Tuesday: Ichika Bachika * canter/39. Golden Touch galloped. Let's Come On Baby canter/43. Platoon canter/pace work.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,500M
Yesterday: First Passthepost 37.4. Mewtwo 39.3.
Tuesday: Commodore Lincoln * canter/37.8. Lim's Master canter/38.7. Pacific Mission and Arecibo canter/pace work. Fortune Spirit canter/38.5.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,100M
Tuesday: Qiji Love pace work. Nasseb 40.
Ko Olina canter/pace work.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,600M
Tuesday: Kala Ghoda * 38.3. Big King canter/37.8. Make Dream 40.4. Happy Lucky Star and Selangor Rocket galloped.
