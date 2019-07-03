Gallops by horses entered on Sunday
MAGIC MILLIONS 2YOS IN TRAINING SALE STAKES OPEN 2YO - 1,200m
Admiral Winston * (V Duric) 38.5. Beauty Diva (B Woodworth) 38.6. Communication 36.8. Gold Coast (S John) 38.8. King's Landing (J See) 35.9. Supermax (B Woodworth) barrier/37.4.
CLASS 1 - 1,200m
Webster (CS Chin) 43.3. Magic Wand * (CC Wong) 42.2.
CLASS 3 - 1,600m
Dragon Duke * 44.5. Super Dynasty * (Duric) 36.1. Wolf Warrior * (Rodd) 37.7. Wonderful Paint (S Noh) 35.3. Majestic Empress (C Murray) canter/37.2. Solo Sun canter/35.8. Magnificent Gold * 37.3.
CLASS 3 - 1,200m
Chalaza (WH Kok) 40.5. Lord O'Reilly 36.8. Nationality 36.8.
Monday: Despacito H 37.6.
CLASS 4 - 1,400m
Scorpio 37.7. Siam Sapphire 34.3.Diamond Beauty * (M Rodd) 37.3. Oxbow Sun (M Ewe) barrier/38.1. Super Ray 36.9. Whose Else's (I Amirul) 38.4. Atlantic Fox (B Woodworth) 39.5. Per Inpower pace work.
CLASS 4 - 1,100m
Raheeb * 36.2. Howl (Woodworth) pace work. Petite Voix (R Iskandar) 33.1. Taro San 44.2. Metagross 43.3. Supersonicsurprise 35.7. Sportscaster (I Azhar) 38.8. Pure Spark 38.1.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200m
Looks Good 44.8. Extra Win (Woodowrth) 37.8. Astra (K A'Isisuhairi) 41.2. Luck Mak Mak (AB Riduan) 36.8. Silver Sky gallop.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200m
Dream Big (Saifudin) 43.5. Lucky Boy * (WS Chan) 37.7.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN (1) - 1,200m
Mowgli gallop/34.3. Life After U 37.2. Majesty Warrior 35.5. Strong N Powerful 39.9. Beauty Spirit 39.4.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN (2) - 1,200m
Hugo * (I Amirul) 39.7. My First Million 36.2. Star Fiftytwo (John) pace work. Bethlehem 39.4. Pistachio (M Zaki) 37.7. Universal Empire 36.1. War Frontier 38.5. Yakety Yak * 41.1.
