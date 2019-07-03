Racing

Gallops by horses entered on Sunday

Jul 03, 2019 06:00 am

MAGIC MILLIONS 2YOS IN TRAINING SALE STAKES OPEN 2YO - 1,200m

Admiral Winston * (V Duric) 38.5. Beauty Diva (B Woodworth) 38.6. Communication 36.8. Gold Coast (S John) 38.8. King's Landing (J See) 35.9. Supermax (B Woodworth) barrier/37.4.

CLASS 1 - 1,200m

Webster (CS Chin) 43.3. Magic Wand * (CC Wong) 42.2.

CLASS 3 - 1,600m

Dragon Duke * 44.5. Super Dynasty * (Duric) 36.1. Wolf Warrior * (Rodd) 37.7. Wonderful Paint (S Noh) 35.3. Majestic Empress (C Murray) canter/37.2. Solo Sun canter/35.8. Magnificent Gold * 37.3.

CLASS 3 - 1,200m

Chalaza (WH Kok) 40.5. Lord O'Reilly 36.8. Nationality 36.8.

Monday: Despacito H 37.6.

CLASS 4 - 1,400m

Scorpio 37.7. Siam Sapphire 34.3.Diamond Beauty * (M Rodd) 37.3. Oxbow Sun (M Ewe) barrier/38.1. Super Ray 36.9. Whose Else's (I Amirul) 38.4. Atlantic Fox (B Woodworth) 39.5. Per Inpower pace work.

Vulcan (No. 1), with jockey John Powell astride, winning his last start on June 9.
Vulcan ready to rev it up

CLASS 4 - 1,100m

Raheeb * 36.2. Howl (Woodworth) pace work. Petite Voix (R Iskandar) 33.1. Taro San 44.2. Metagross 43.3. Supersonicsurprise 35.7. Sportscaster (I Azhar) 38.8. Pure Spark 38.1.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200m

Looks Good 44.8. Extra Win (Woodowrth) 37.8. Astra (K A'Isisuhairi) 41.2. Luck Mak Mak (AB Riduan) 36.8. Silver Sky gallop.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200m

Dream Big (Saifudin) 43.5. Lucky Boy * (WS Chan) 37.7.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN (1) - 1,200m

Mowgli gallop/34.3. Life After U 37.2. Majesty Warrior 35.5. Strong N Powerful 39.9. Beauty Spirit 39.4.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN (2) - 1,200m

Hugo * (I Amirul) 39.7. My First Million 36.2. Star Fiftytwo (John) pace work. Bethlehem 39.4. Pistachio (M Zaki) 37.7. Universal Empire 36.1. War Frontier 38.5. Yakety Yak * 41.1.

