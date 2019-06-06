Gallops by horses running at Kranji on Sunday
RACE 1
Yesterday: Success Come True (V Duric) 35.1. Host The Nation (B Woodworth) 44.3. Majulah (D Moor) 41.3.
Tuesday: Pegasus Junior 44.2. High Street 41.9. D'Great Command pace work. Don't Worry (J Powell) 38.4. Kubera's Chief * (Z Zuriman) 35. Dominic * 43.5. Fighting Warrior 45.4. Full Luck 36.8.
RACE 2
Yesterday: Vulcan * (M Kellady) 37.7. Born To Win (Moor) pace work. Acrobat (T Krisna) 37.9.
Tuesday: Lim's Ray * (WH Kok) 36.7. Sea Dragon (TH Koh) 37.6. Back To Life 35.2. Glenafton 39.8.
Monday: Hugo * (I Amirul) 40.2. All Of Everything (J Azzopardi) 37.5. Bencoolen (Duric) 36.3. Dawning Gold 37.7. Maple Rising 41.9.
RACE 3
Yesterday: Admiral Winston * (MM Firdaus) 38.7. Beauty Diva * 35.7. Achieved More (Woodworth) 39.6. Hotshot Slam (Kellady) 37.8. Rocket Star * (C Murray) 36.6.
Tuesday: Emperor Taizhong (J See) 36.5. Life After U 36.6. Marquis Bee 41.7. Pattaya * 37.3. Pistachio (M Lerner) 43.4. Rocket Star (C Murray) pace work. Strong N Powerful 38.2. Win Easy (J See) 39.3. I Am Beautiful 37.2.
RACE 4
Yesterday: Federation * (Powell) 36.6. Red Symphony (Kellady) 43.8. Gain Eclipse 44.5. Sebastian Bach 40.2. Ladrone (Kellady) 37.7. Party Maker 36.6.
Tuesday: Sunny Boy (T Rehaizat) barrier/35.9. Whose Else's 36.7. Atlantic Boy (MM Firdaus) gallop. Prince Pegasus (JP van der Merve) 36.8.
Monday: Real Success 36.8.
RACE 5
Yesterday: Dreamer Legend * (Zyrul) 38.8. Caribbean Lady * (Lerner) 36.6. Lim's Rhythm (Woodworth) 38.6. Yulong Honour (Murray) 38.1. Our SHowcase (Zyrul) 38.7. Yulong Sheng Long 40.6.
Tuesday: Murrayfield (Duric) 36.9. Magnificent Gold canter/38.2. Crouching Sun (R Iskandar) 36.8. Implement 36.8. Sun Spear canter/35.9. Money King canter/37.2. Legend Rocks 42.4. One Force canter/39.7.
RACE 6
Yesterday: Ultimate Killer pace work.
Tuesday: Brimstone canter/39.8. Invincible Man 35. Over De Top (Lerner) 39.2. Prince Ferdinand * (J See) 37.6. Roughead (Moor) 39.3.
RACE 7
Yesterday: Dicton * 37.7. Athletica * (Powell) 37.8. Golazo 36.5. Don De La Vega 36.8.
Tuesday: Lionrockspirit 38.5. Song To The Moon 37.5. Karisto * (Duric) 36.7. Gold Strike (M Rodd) canter/38.2. Solo Sun (Rehaizat) canter/35.9. King's Speech * (Duric) 39.7. Centurion canter/39.5. Alamak 37.3.
RACE 8
Yesterday: Gold Kingdom (R Clark) canter/38.7. Neo's Classic (Woodworth) 41.4. Holy Grail (Moor) 38.8. Gingerman (van der Merve) 37.3. Walters Bay 37.3.
Tuesday: Dream Big canter/36.7. Scooter (K A'Isisuhairi) 35.6. Golden Explorer canter/39.8. Berlinetta 44.1. Cognitive Intact 42.4.
Monday: Pacific Ocean (Zuriman) 38.5.
RACE 9 (SILVER BOWL)
Yesterday: Elite Quarteto * (Rodd) canter/38.7. Mister Yeoh * (Rodd) 36.8. Mr Clint * 35.5. Be Bee (Powell) 37.9. Circuit Mission * (Moor) 35.5. Elite Remarkable (van der Merve) 38.5. Glasgow 41.5. Beau Geste * (van der Merve) 37. Richebourg * (Duric) 38.7. Sacred Croix * (Woodworth) 37.
Tuesday: King Louis (C Murray) 36.8. Eagle Eye * 37.5. Eye Guy 43/35. Wold Warrior 37.5. What's New 37.6.
Monday: Quarter Back * 36.8.
RACE 10
Yesterday: Sierra Conqueror * (Powell) 37.7.
Tuesday: Dusseldorf canter/39.8. Sacred Guru (Firdaus) 36.1. Lizaz 37.3. Bear Witness * 37.4. Black Quail (Duric) 43. Silent Force (J Azzopardi) 38.6. Xiong Fong 36.6. Roman Classic 42.7. Hidden Promise (Duric) 36.8.
