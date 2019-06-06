Gallops by horses running at Kranji tomorrow

RACE 1

Tuesday: Plato 42.1. Zman 36.7. Mings Man * 38.3. Stageshow (A Syahir) 42.2. Elcarim Win gallop. I'm The Man (R Iskandar) 38.6. Lucky Tiger (TH Koh) 37.8. Mikcaipho * (JP van der Merve) 35.5. Ace Harbour (van der Merve) 36.8. Flash The Flag 39.5.

Monday: Luck Mak Mak (K A'Isisuhairi) 39.9. Montoya (I Amirul) 37.4. Yulong Fire (M Ewe) 38.3. Tiger Boss 37.9.

RACE 2

Tuesday: Highgate (Syahir) 38.6. Nova Factor (D Moor) 41. Golden Dash (van der Merve) 38.6. Stunning Dragon (M Kellady) 37.4. Titanium Dorce (CC Wong) 38.8. Zoffspeed (C Murray) 38.8. Beauty Luck 37.3. Yakety Yak * 36.8.

Monday: Retallica (Amirul) 39.3. Trafalgar (V Duric) 39.2.

RACE 3

Tuesday: Hello Michelle 44.5. My Gold pace work. Flaunt 39.4. Atlantean 43.7. Perfect Commando 41.8.

Monday: Time To Rock (A'Isisuhairi) 38.3. Stock Broker 37.3.

RACE 4

Tuesday: White Truffle H(Duric) 42.1. My Boss (J Azzopardi) 40.3. Bell Air 42. Lim's Torpedo (CS Chin) 45. Peisha Gain (M Lerner) 38.1. Bangkok Girl 42.2. Gifted Heart 36.1.

Monday: Heart Of Courage 39.9. Solid Cash (Amirul) 36.3. Accumulation * (Duric) 38.7.

RACE 5

Tuesday: Silkino (Chin) gallop. Mr Luck (T Rehaizat) 36.5. Charger (Moor) 40.9. Dream Come True 35.8. Mighty Conqueror 39.8. It's Got It All (S John) 38.4. Bartimaeus gallop.

Monday: Sacred Sham 35.9. Yabadabadoo * 37.3. Kiss Your Song (Kellady) 37.9. Despacito * 37.7.

RACE 6

Tuesday: Darci's Boy (Powell) 37.8. Best Bay (Powell) 39.2. Vesontio (CK Ng) 37.4. Official 41.2. Cai Poh Wang 42.1. Roan Ranger 38.4.

Monday: Ruminderbinderrun * (Duric) 41. Archie * 41.8. Peer Gynt 38.2. Miracle Time 37.8.

RACE 7

Tuesday: Augustano (R Iskandar) 39.7. Revolution (Duric) 38.8. Sun Dream 36.6. Fire Away * 35.7. Chocante * (Kellady) 37.7. Auspicious Day (Z Zuriman) 39.4.

Monday: Red Dawn * (Kellady) 37.7.

RACE 8

Tuesday: First Choice (John) 37.7. Enchanted Mister 41.9. Shadow Speed (Moor) 38.4. Hi Baby 38.4. Wild Bee 36.5. My Miracle (Ng) 37.9.

Monday: Man Of Mystery * (Duric) 36.6. Shadow Speed pace work.