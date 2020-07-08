Gallops by Saturday’s runners
CLASS 1 - 1,200M
MONDAY: Countofmontecristo 37.1.
TUESDAY: Skywalk * galloped.
Mr Clint 38.5. I'm Incredible * (V Duric) 37.5. War Affair 40.1. Sun Marshal 36.7.
Altair 37.3. Star Of Jupiter * (M Kellady) 37.2. Exceed Natural pace work. Safeer * pacework/33.8. You Rokk (JP van der Merwe) 37.8. Sacred Croix (CK Ng) 36.3.
CLASS 3 - 1,100M
MONDAY: Lonely Boy 38.7. Harbour Approach 33.7.
TUESDAY: Coming Through * (S Noh) 35.9. Aramani * (Kellady) 38.7. Autumn Rush (WH Kok) 35.9. Time Lord 41.3. Lim's Zoom 43.5. Lonhro Gold 37.8. Surge 44.5.
Nationality 41.8. Ararat Lady * 37.9.
Unconquered 38.4. Pindus * (R Munger) 34.5.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M
MONDAY: Superlative 37.5.
TUESDAY: Mr Hooper galloped. Water Rocket * (Munger) 37.7. My Big Boss * (Merwe) 39.3. Sun Rectitude 37.2.
Leatherhead * 36.6. Charming Diamond 37.2. Resolution 35.8. Sun Formation 44.2. Lim's Pride 38.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M
MONDAY: Limited Edition (N Zyrul) barrier/37.6. Chalaza (Kok) 35.8.
TUESDAY: Boy Next Door 43.4. Mr Alejandro * (L Beuzelin) 37.6. Breathe Fire * (M Lerner) 40.3. Legend Rocks 39.6. Clarton Palace (K Hakim) 37.2. Catch The Tiger 37.9.
CLASS 4 (3) - 1,200M
MONDAY: Bushido 41.5.
TUESDAY: Mig Pierro * (Lerner) 41.8. Dazzle Gold 37.5. Galaxy Star * 37.3. Field Marshal * (T Krisna) 37.8. Coming Fast * (Noh) 3663.4. Per Incrown pace work.
Overcoming * 38.3. Yulong Xiong Hu 36.5. Upgraded 38.3.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,000M
MONDAY: California (Munger) 35.4.
TUESDAY: Stunning Cat 38.7. Sun Chess (Duric) 37.5. Elite Waterghost * (Beuzelin) 36.1. Thomas De Lago (R Maia) 37.1. Lai Mak Mak (Hakim) 39.8. Broadway Success 37.8.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,000M
MONDAY: Gold Faith 35.8. Uncle Lucky (TH Koh) barrier/37.6.
TUESDAY: Al Green 39.1. Toosbies * (Krisna) 34.6. Zero To Hero37.1. Super Six
Basilisk 40.2. Yulong Express * 38.9. Moongate Star * (Beuzelin) 35.9. Hotshots Slam * (Kellady) 37.7.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M
MONDAY: Mercurial Turn 38.5.
TUESDAY: Lim's Shot * (Lerner) 45.7. Sun Conqueror 44.2. From The Navy 37.3. Gold Kingdom 38.3. Performante (Noh) canter/43.1. Smiling Proud 38.4. Sun Elizabeth galloped. High Limit (I Saifudin) 36.9. Joyful Aspiration (Munger) 36.6. Life Is Gamble 39.4.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M
TUESDAY: Sportscaster (Hakim) 38.8.
Kranji Gold 38.1. Free Fallin' 37.3. Fireworks * 38.3. Flying Yellow 40.6. Amazing Man (galloped). Evil Speedo 41.7. Accumulation (Ng) 36.2. Silver Joy 40.7. Eddie Gray 36.7. Bohemian 40.1.
CLASS 5 (3) - 1,200M
TUESDAY: Big Regards galloped. Hidden Promise (Duric) 37.2. El Primero pace work/39.5. Prince Pegasus (Hakim) 39.5. Tin's Machine 40.3. Ma Bao Bao 40.9. Montoya 39.4. Clarton Star (Hakim) 39.8.
CLASS 5 - 1,000M
TUESDAY: Admiral Winston (Ng) 37.7. Well Deserved * 39.9. Try Mak Mak 37.7. High Street 38.1. Roman Classic 43.3. River Ruby 40.2.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,000M
MONDAY: Mowgli (Beuzelin) galloped/35.9.
TUESDAY: Voluntad (Noh) galloped. Gold Prize 38.1. Showbound 37.2. Assassin (N Zyrul) 40.6. Bethlehem 36.3. Beauty Spirit 40.1. Frey (Merwe) 39.4.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN (1) - 1,100M
TUESDAY: Brutus * (Maia) 36.1. Mighty Vain 38.5. Just Stars 39.4. Maceo * (Kellady) 37.5. Shine Almighty 41.8. Jacksa (Beuzelin) 37.3. Ablest Ascend 36.7.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN (2) - 1,100M
MONDAY: Pattaya 36.7.
TUESDAY: Avocado 36.2. Kinabalu Warrior (Duric) 43.3. Almugir 37.5. Mardoona (Beuzelin) 36.7. Autumn Blitz (Kellady) 37.3.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now