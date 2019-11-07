Gallops by Sunday's Kranji runners

E-mail this article

RACE 1

Saturday * (L Beuzelin) 37.3. Show Royale (M Lerner) 38.4.

RACE 2

Water Rocket (B Thompson) canter/36.9. Diamond Mine pace work. Kruger (M Kellady) 37.6. Mighty Vain 39.5. Washington (D Moor) 39.6.

RACE 3

Jupiter Dragon * 38.5. Silver Joy (N Zyrul) 38.4.

RACE 4

Time Lord * 36.6. Wassergeist * (J Powell) 40.1. Street Cry Success * (A Collett) 33.8. Red Dawn (Powell) 37.8. Cousteau (CK Ng) 36.6. Gold Star * (V Duric) 38.3.

RACE 5

Dicton 37.6. Yulong Edition (I Azhar) canter/38.5. Song To The Moon (Beuzelin) 36.8. Wind Trail * (Lerner) 38.5. Majestic Empress (T Krisna) canter/36.9. Mr Dujardin 37.3. O'What A Feeling (Kellady) 37.4. Middle Kingdom (Mood) 39.6. The Nutter 37.4. Attention * canter/37.4.

RACE 6

Lucky Lincoln (Powell) 37.7. Blitz Power (Zyrul) 39.2.

RACE 7 (GROUP 3 SAAS FEE STAKES)

Nil

RACE 8

Heliosphere * (J Azzopardi) 39.6. Charger * 39.4. Federation (JP van der Merwe) canter/35.3. Axel * (Collett) canter/35.3.

RACE 9 (GROUP 1 DESTER SINGAPORE GOLD CUP)

Preditor (Kellady) 37.7. Elite Invincible * (Merwe) 35.7. I'm Incredible * (Duric) 37.6. Sun Marshal * (Azzopardi) canter/36.7. Mr Clint * canter/36.7. Blue Swede (Powell) 37.6. Sacred Croix * (Collett) 35.7 on turf. Gold Strike 37.5. Yabadabadoo 36.7. Black Jade galloped. Dicton 37.6. Yulong Edition (Azhar) canter/38.5.

RACE 10

Hardcore * (Duric) canter/37.4. Galileo's Approach (Powell) 36.9. Yulong Fast Steed pace work.