Galvarino's a good ol' boy

Boy, did he make a mess of things at his last start.

Backed down to unbettable odds of $7, Galvarino never landed a blow.

He veered out shortly after the start, began to hang outwards and, from then on it was game over for the horse and his legion of followers.

Impounded for a routine veterinary examination, it was reported that he was not striding out freely. And because of his wayward manners, the racing stewards ordered that he pass a 1,000m gallop trial before being allowed to race agin.

And, they stipulated, Galvarino had to jump from an outside chute.

So it was yesterday morning, the rebel from three weeks ago trotted up like a good horse for his trial. And what a changed horse he turned out to be.

Ridden by M Saiful, Galvarino - placed in the outermost gate - flew out of the chute like a bat from hell and, before the rest of the runners knew what was happening, he had opened a four-length break on his nearest rival, Sacred Tonic.

No veering in or out that time and no hanging around, he clearly had his mind on the job.

Going straight as an arrow, he had put six lengths between himself and the chasing pack when they fanned out for the run home.

Saiful was having a sedan-chair ride.

Two hundred and fifty metres out and Galvarino was in relaxed mode. That's when the others gave chase.

My Friends, Dazzling Speed and Sacred Tonic - all having barrier trials - went after him like dogs after a T-bone steak.

They came close but Galvarino had stolen a break on them and there was no way he was going to get beaten.

The post came up and the youngster still had 11/4 lengths to spare from My Friends (Nooresh Juglall) and Dazzling Speed (MM Firdaus) who was a further half length in arrears.

Galvarino's time for the 1,000m dash was 61.11sec - the fastest of the morning.

Until that wayward show late last month, Galvarino's claim to fame had been that second-placed run behind Lim's Lightning in the Aushorse Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m in mid-July.

That day he was brave as he was gallant. And it took a print of the finish to decide whose nose was in front.

A regular at the trials, he has had seven in the last five months - winning three and finishing second in the rest. It's time we give him another chance. He passed his test on yesterday.

So don't just watch him the next time he goes to the races. Have a bet on him. He looks good to go.

The third trial of the morning, eagerly anticipated as it featured Lim's Cruiser, saw an "upset" when the 108-point rater was beaten by Star Emperor, rated 42 points lower.

But take nothing away from the "winner". He tracked Lim's Cruiser from the get go and, when push came to shove, he closed in on the outside to win by a shorthead.

Lim's Cruiser had been missing from the racetrack since late May when he whipped them soundly in the Lion City Cup.

He lost no marks yesterday morning and, until caught by Star Emperor, he was striding out nicely in front.

Stephen Gray, his trainer, has been taking his time with his stable star but racing fans are not that patient.

They're probably watching and waiting for his return. After all, off the board in just three of his 17 starts, here's a betting man's horse - if ever there was one.