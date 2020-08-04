Gayleactic Star has bright chance despite wide draw

RACE 1 (1,250M)

(2) OUR WORLD made an eye-catching debut over the course and distance. Both starts since in 2YO features. A big runner under these conditions.

(7) OPERA SWING was not beaten far in both starts. Improvement likely over this trip despite a wide draw.

(1) ENCHANTED CREEK and (9) VIRIDIAN LIGHT have the benefit of experience. Should improve, though bigger threat expected from one of well-bred newcomers. The betting will provide a guide to their chances.

(6) OHWHATANIGHT is bred for a bright future.

The jockey bookings on the Justin Snaith-trained runners (5) MIRROR ME and (8) REGINA ISABEELA are also indicators.

RACE 2 (1,250M)

(1) VAL GARDENA and (6) MAUSANNE built on their modest introductions with much-improved subsequent efforts. Will play a role with further progress.

Well-bred Gimmethegreenlight fillies (3) IRIS and (4) ISLA MAURICIO were not beaten far on their debuts. Would have come on since and be competitive.

(8) PERFECT TRUST is also wiser to the task and has more to offer.

RACE 3 (1,250M)

(5) BENJAMIN improved in his second start over this track and trip. Ran on late for close-up third and should go close with further progress.

(2) NORTHERN TUNE was not beaten far in both his comeback runs over 1,000m. Has scope and can show more up in trip.

Well-related (9) SABINA'S PRODIGY poses a threat in this company and trip with a run under the belt.

Newcomers (8) POWER OF SILVER and (10) THE GATEKEEPER (full-brother to Legislate) are from top yards and warrant respect. Worth a market check.

RACE 4 (1,250M)

(2) PURPLE CLOUD is winner in waiting since finishing a close-up second on debut to subsequent Grade 1 winner. Was gelded before his recent third. Should have more to offer and can fight it out.

(9) SEEKING THE STARS showed promise, finishing third in both starts. Another likely improver. Will play a leading role.

(3) TICKET TO RIDE and (4) FORT RED have shown enough to be competitive. Can make their presence felt.

Newcomer (8) ROYAL WATCH is worth a market check.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) GAYLEACTIC STAR has finished third in four sprint outings. Has obvious claims on form although drawn wide.

(5) DAZZLING SUN was backed on debut over 1,200m. Ran accordingly and will come on with experience. Bred to improve over trip.

(3) ADVENTURE TIME and (2) MISS MARILYN (improved trying this trip) can get in on the action, too. Miss Marilyn finished ahead of (8) GATE SIXTY NINE, who is likely to pose more of a threat with that experience and the 4kg claim.

Newcomer (7) FUSILLADE is worth a market check. Aldo Domeyer rides, so warrants respect.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(1) DYNASTIC LIGHT was a winner at this level over 1,800m last time out. Accounted for rivals (2) ELUSIVE FORTUNE and (3) ROSALIE RUNS, who have more to do under these terms but have scope. On pedigree, they could have more to offer over the trip. Can follow up. Rosalie Runs was unlucky not to have finished closer last start. A threat in this small field on revised terms.

(7) ZANADU is in peak fitness now. Is also distance-suited and has 4kg off his back. The joker in the pack.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

Maturing (3) SOCKEROO must come into the reckoning. Has more scope than most. Can improve to play a leading role.

(1) LONG REIGN has scope. Entitled to improvement after a modest comeback.

Stablemate (5) DESTIN has dropped in class and is distance-suited.

(6) CELTILLUS opened account last start. This is a big jump in distance but don't rule out this likely improver.

(4) WINTER SHADOW is consistent at this level. Fitter for comeback run.

(2) MIRACULOUSLY OURS rediscovered his form since the headgear was removed. On the shortlist.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(3) SECRET CIRCLE finished ahead of that rival and is improving. Caught the eye over the track and trip recently. A winning chance.

(1) MORSE raced handy from a wide draw last run before tiring late. Can pose a threat.

(9) NOIR'S BOY fits a similar profile. Improved second-up, staying on over 1,400m.

(4) CANARY ISLAND has a few lengths to find on that form but could get into the picture.

(10) PICTURE THE MOMENT are also open to improvement with step-up in trip.