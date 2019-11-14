Gentlemen Agreement one to watch

Former Leticia Dragon-trained two-time winner Gentlemen Agreement has been transferred to trainer Shane Baertschiger. T

Take note should Gentlemen Agreement secure his place to run in Sunday's Race 7 - the Class 4 (2) event over 1,200m.

The five-year-old is now ticking like a bomb, as shown in his trial and trackwork, and will be hard to beat.

Currently the first of two emergency acceptors, Gentlemen Agreement did a very fluent hit-out over 600m on the Polytrack with stablemate Caorunn for company. He had jockey Matthew Kellady astride.

Caorunn is a confirmed runner in the same race.

Gentlemen Agreement certainly looked sharper than Caorunn and he carried himself very well on his way back to the stable after the gallop.

Last Thursday, Gentlemen Agreement caught the eye with a very good trial victory, underlining that he is ready to strike again.

The five-year-old New Zealand-bred is now with trainer Shane Baertschiger.

His previous 12 starts were under Leticia Dragon, who managed to secure two wins from the brown gelding.

Both were over 1,400m on 46-rating points - the first in Class 4 with 51.5kg and the second in Class 5 with a hefty 59kg.

He is only handicapped at 50.5kg on Sunday, although the 1,200m trip looks a tad short.

If he did not get to start on Sunday, sign a memorandum of understanding for his next race.