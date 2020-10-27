Gertrude can ring the opening Bell

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) GERTRUDE BELL is hard to oppose. She found no support on debut but, once the penny had dropped, she produced an eye-catching finish to be within a length of the winner, who has won again. With improvement expected, she should prove too good.

(1) HALLIBERRY, her stablemate, has the form to pose a threat, but may lack sharpness after a four-month absence.

Respect any betting support for newcomers (2) ARENDELLE, (5) GLACIER GOLD, (6) HOT MARMALADE and the well-bred (3) FORGETFUL GIRL.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(12) T'CHALLA found solid support in his only start. He ran accordingly with a close second, despite inexperience. He should have come on. One to beat.

(2) FIREALLEY has hit the crossbar in his last two starts. Gelded, he should improve to play leading role.

(10) MHLABENI, who is well bred, is one to note on debut. Watch the betting.

(7) EMPERORS DECREE ran third first-up in June at odds of 75-1). The rest should have done him a world of good.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(9) GIMME A DANCER and (14) MAGICAL MIDLANDS (second to subsequent winner) caught the eye last time. They should have improved and can fight it out.

(7) FIRSTAMONGEQUALS and (11) IZAPHA are also likely to improve on their promising first-up efforts over shorter trips. They could be threats from favourable starting gates.

(3) HEARTBREAK HOTEL and (10) HIGH MOON have shown enough to stake their claims but they are unfavourably drawn.

(8) FLYING GRACE and (12) JUAN CARLOS are likely to improve stepping up to this distance but have also drawn wide.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(5) KAYC AL fluffed her lines in heavy going, but showed what she is capable of when a close second on good ground over 1,400m last start. The step-up in trip should bring about further improvement. One to beat.

(4) PERFECT PRINCESS, who is regally bred, has shown ability from Day 1, but proved costly to follow over shorter trips. She is open to improvement over this longer trip. The booking of Anton Marcus bodes well for her chances.

(3) KUNMING has improved since stepping to this trip. The form of both her outings over this distance has been franked. A winning chance with further progress expected.

RACE 5 (1,950M)

(4) NIGHT SONG was collared late by an exciting three-year-old prospect when second on his handicap debut in a similar contest. He should have a role to play if he could reproduce that form.

(1) HALF AND HALF and (2) SILVER SKY are course-and-distance winners. The hat-trick-seeking Half And Half has turned the corner since being fitted with cheekpieces. Will make another bold bid with that headgear retained. Silver Sky has a progressive profile and is likely to improve from a rest.

(3) CELTILLUS and (6) LETS BOOGIE BABY are next best.

RACE 6 (1,500M)

(8) QUEEN'S CLUB is well in under the conditions. She made up ground late from a wide draw in a stronger race last time. She was not beaten far. She is likely to strip fitter and should be competitive from the inside gate. Value proposition.

(1) SECRET DEPTHS, (2) GIMME GIMME GIMME and (5) QUICKSTEP LADY are consistent.

(3) CRUISE ALONG and (4) ROCKET GIRL are capable of better showings. Can stake their claims.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(3) DARK CRYSTAL and (5) BAD HABIT appeal on their recent Durbanville meeting.

(8) VODKA LIME and the unexposed (4) LOOK TO need to find improvement and may pose as threats.

(2) DURTY NELLY was a fluent winner of a similar contest over the track and trip two starts back.

(7) PIPPIELANGKOUS, a speedy sort, could be hard to peg back with a handy 53kg.