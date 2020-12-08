Get aboard Magical Flight in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(4) SHOWDOWN KID was narrowly beaten in her last two starts. Could go one better.

(12) KAROO SPACE needed the run when finishing two lengths behind Showdown Kid. Could make it up.

(1) DANCING ARABIAN is improving with racing. Could make the frame.

(18) DIFFERENTIATE, a reserve, could get into the mix if the filly gets a run.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(16) CELESTIAL LOVE, the only filly in the race, showed up well in both starts. Could make a winning comeback after a rest.

(10) INHERIT THE RAIN never got going last time, but has been gelded since. Could get into the action.

(8) ESKIMO PIE needed his first run as a gelding. Chance.

(9) IMITATION GAME made marked improvement in his second start. Should run well.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) NUMBERNINETYNINE is overdue a win, if he takes his place as he has an earlier engagement.

(12) MYNAGE was not disgraced in a feature last time. Is another filly against the opposite sex.

(5) EURO CENT has a chance, if he behaves at the start.

(6) PRINCE ALF was never travelling last time. Will go a lot better with the run under his belt.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(5) ARYAAM was runner-up in both her starts. Could go one better.

(12) SUGAR COATED SMILE is improving with racing. Should contest the finish.

(11) SAY WHEN drifted in the betting on debut but performed well to take second. She was 21/2 lengths in front of (6) CHLORIS, who was also on debut but found no support. Both can only improve.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) MAGICAL FLIGHT has finished close-up in all four starts. Looks hard to oppose.

(11) MAUBY looks the only serious challenger. Will relish the course and distance.

(3) KEEPINGTHEPEACE, (4) FORT SNOW and (12) SURETY are for the tierce and quartet bets.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(6) SUPREME ELEVATION finished 3/4 lengths in front of (5) MANTERIO in their penultimate run. Manterio needed it and will be favoured to turn it around.

(8) WOLFFS WORLD was not disgraced last time. Could get into the picture.

(2) WALTZING AL, (7) MCEBISI and (12) TRACK COMMANDER are looking for the minor money.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(9) BOLD RESOLVE was beaten when favourite in his last three runs. Looks likely to run a big race over the longer distance.

(13) EARL did well in his first run as a gelding but the form has not been franked.

(3) FAST DRAW could control the early pace with Piere Strydom astride from the good draw.

(2) FORT ALADO, (5) BALL ROLLING and (14) MISTER BLUE SKY could take home some money.