Get ready for Full Velocity

RACE 1 (2,600M)

(3) RATION MY PASSION recorded her easiest win over this course and distance. She enjoys striding easily in front and could get off to a good start.

(2) ILLUMINATE was not disgraced in her first try over a marathon distance and should make a race of it.

(7) EUPHORIANT should now prefer the longer distance and could get into the reckoning.

(1) THE SASH claims 4kg and if in the mood could pull it off.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(5) LIVERPOOL LEGEND has not been far back and could prove best of the four others from the same yard.

(2) TECHNO SAVVY seems to be improving nicely and could go in again after his maiden victory.

(1) MASTER SUPREME has been disappointing but could get his confidence back in this field.

(3) BOLD RESOLVE is a trier and could get into the money.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(11) QUICK BREEZE built on a fair debut effort to finish second over this course and distance in her second start. Should play a prominent role with improvement.

(1) GLITTER IN THE AIR may lack race fitness after a rest, but has the form and experience to pose a threat.

(8) LONG WHITE CLOUD was in the betting on debut and ran accordingly. She could fight it out.

(2) HOT MARMALADE, (5) REGARDS TO ALL and (6) HOST OF ANGELS could get a look-in with market support.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(8) MAKING A SCENE nosed out (3) JIVE EXPRESS last time, with (2) BOLD FORTUNE, (4) FRANKLIN and (7) CURVATION not far behind. Luck in the running could be the decider.

(1) CASTLE DURROW could get back on track and cannot be ignored.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) AYE AYE boasts solid handicap form. Coupled with experience and consistency, she should have a good chance.

Last-start maiden winners over this track and trip (2) GRANNY'S MOON and (3) BOLDLY GO have more scope for improvement. They pose as threats.

(7) WINDSOR BEAT is also a recent scorer and could make her presence felt.

(4) WINTER FURI and (5) SONIC BURST, who were beaten by Windsor Beat last time, could get closer on revised terms.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(7) NEBRAAS is ready after a rest. He could prove too good as a gelding.

(3) NORDIC REBEL finished strongly as he usually does but was 11/2 lengths in front of (2) HERODOTUS and could confirm.

(1) CATEGORY FOUR will do better over this trip.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

Consistent (1) PHIL'S DANCER is course-and-distance suited. She has not run a bad race and has held her own in stronger races.

Progressive last-start winners (4) WAL K OF FAME and (5) MARMALISA are likely to pose as threats despite four-point penalties.

(2) OUR PRIZED JEWEL and (3) QUEEN OF QUIET are returning from a rest. They could make their presence felt fresh.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) TREND MASTER is running well and could carry top weight to register a fourth win.

(6) HOTCHIWITCHI won second-up and is bred for the extra and should make a determined effort.

(8) IRISH RAIN comes off a maiden win but looks to be progressive.

(3) GOVERNORS GLORY ran third behind Ivalo's Prince on Tuesday.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(5) FLYING GRACE has done little wrong and was game in defeat over a longer trip last time. He is reverting to a winning trip in his peak run after a rest.

(6) ANECDOTE is closely matched with Flying Grace on their meeting behind Northern Song and is better off at the weights, so must be respected.

(2) PATH OF CHOICE has yet to win over 1,600m but should play a role if ridden patiently.

Stablemates (4) SABINA'S PRODIGY and (7) DIVERGENT opened their accounts over this trip last time and are likely to make further progress.

RACE 10 (1,500M)

(5) EURO CENT ran a top race coming off a maiden win and could go on.

(2) TARGET FIVE and stablemate (1) BALLON D'OR come off rests but have ability.

(4) MOHICAN could get into the mix on current form.

(9) CONTRAIL must be considered with a 4kg claim.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

(1) ARCTIC DRIFT landed the gamble in a conditions race in Port Elizabeth last time but is more effective over this trip.

(2) KNIGHTS TEMPLAR has a decent record racing fresh and is proven at this level.

(3) SPECTRA FORCE, (4) ROCKIN' RINGO and (6) THE SECOND WAVE have solid form and are likely to acquit themselves competitively.

(7) ALL LIT UP caught the eye over a shorter trip last time. The extra distance suits.

RACE 12 (1,200M)

(1) WINTER SMOKE has not been out the money in all nine races and should improve those stats.

(3) THUMBS UP is no slouch and would not go down without a fight.

(4) RAPID FIRE is speedy and could try to outpace this field.

Stable companions (2) IN THE DANCE and (6) FROSTED STEEL are looking for the minor money.

RACE 13 (1,600M)

(1) CHAT CHING boasts solid Grade 1 form. Will be hard to beat on level weights and fresh from a break.

(3) LEMON DELIGHT is held by her stablemate on their meeting in the Fillies Guineas but would have tightened up since.

The Justin Snaith-trained (4) LA QUINTA, (5) RAIN IN NEWMARKET, (7) VERONICA MARS and (8) REALLY ROYAL are talented sorts with consistent form.

RACE 14 (1,200M)

After winning on debut, (5) FULL VELOCITY was rested and finished a close second in both her starts since. She should resume winning ways.

(3) WRITTEN IN STONE disappointed last time but could get back to honest form.

(8) DONNY G has ability but is getting moodier with age.

(1) ROCK OF AFRICA needs to start on terms to be considered.

(4) SEA VIRESCENT needed his first run as a gelding and should do better.

RACE 15 (1,600M)

The only filly in the race, (8) MARINA is well treated by the conditions. She could land her stable a quick feature-race double - and possibly the Winter Series Triple Crown with the step-up in trip of legs 2 and 3 expected to be more to her liking.

The hat-trick-seeking (6) WARRIOR is a progressive colt with plenty scope.

The best-weighted and highest-rated (1) HOEDSPRUIT should be competitive on these terms, while the drop back to this trip should also suit.

(7) ADIOS AMIGOS and (2) CRIMSON KING could get into the picture .