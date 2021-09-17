Get ready for Ideal Act

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(10) BUGSY MALONE was a solid second on debut. He is a five-year-old with the lightest weight and should make the best of it.

(4) GREY VIEW has run fair races over this track and trip. Just needs a bit of luck.

(7) DROGARATI is also holding form. Would be deserving but he races after a rest.

(6) TRITON races for a stable in good form.

RACE 2 (2,400M)

The main protagonists have taken turns finishing ahead of one another, but (3) GREY LINNGARI has come out tops on the turf recently. He could finally shed his maiden tag in his 25th start.

(5) DEPUTY MARSHALL had things go wrong last time . He is entitled to improve on that run, where he had Grey Linngari just ahead and (7) EXTRACT, (4) HOUSE MASTER and (6) NATIONAL FLAG behind him. But he needs everything to go his way. Extract was not disgraced in his first try over a marathon trip and could show more. National Flag has improved on the Poly.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(7) SIKHULU looked ready to win after a forward debut over this course and distance. He then tried different tracks and raced in features where he did not do too badly. Back in maiden company, he is hard to beat.

(6) RUNNING RIFLES is making his local debut after starting his career in the Western Cape. He did not do badly in his first run. Both his form lines are strong.

(10) COLOUR MASTER did not show his best when tried over further. A much better run is expected back up the straight.

Some first-timers are not bad.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

Four-year-old (2) CAPE EAGLE was eye-catching on debut. The form has been franked with two subsequent winners from runners who finished behind him.

(1) COIN SPINNER looks a big threat for an in-form yard. He was all at sea at Greyville. Back at Scottsville, he could show his true potential.

There are first-timers to consider, with (5) GRANDDADDY PURPLE expected to come in for support as he is bred in the purple.

(3) ONE SHOT WONDER and (9) PASHTUNWALI have shown ability and must be considered for the exotic bets.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) IDEAL ACT turned in an encouraging performance in his second start and first over this course and distance. He has drawn in pole position and should have every chance.

(10) DOUBLE EDGE was backed in both starts but disappointed. Gelded, he could turn things around.

(11) NATIONAL UNITY has a bit to make up on (1) IDEAL ACT but has drawn wider out this time and has his work cut out.

Watch for improvement from (5) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD, (12) ADMIRAL BIRNHAM and (13) WHISPERS OF WAR.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(5) SOIREE should enjoy the drop in class. She would be deserving of more wins.

(7) BABY AFRICA found her last race too short. She could rise to this level of competition with a light weight.

(8) CAPTAIN ARIANO may have been going the wrong distances recently, even though those were not bad runs. She could enjoy the drop in trip.

(2) FLYING THE STAR and (6) LOVING THE VICTORY are definite runners on form as well.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(9) LIGHT THAT LOOSE followed up an easy win with an even more credible second to star sprinter Tempting Fate, who could be back to his best. This is shorter, so even more testing, but his 4kg claim could give him the edge.

(8) CAPTAIN OUPIE is hard to catch when in front. He gave signs he could be nearing his best form again. He is unbeaten over this track and trip.

(10) PRINCEKRESH also has an impressive record at this track. He also gave signs he is getting stronger, having won emphatically at Greyville. Many with earning potential as well.

RACE 8 (1,750M)

(9) LOVE THE VIEW loves the conditions at Scottsville and is back seven days after an emphatic win. Even though up in the ratings and facing a daunting task, he could complete a hat-trick.

(11) JUSTFORTHEEPENNY is finally back at Scottsville. He has battled long and hard since winning his maiden and interestingly that win came at this venue.

(1) HASTA MANANA only just got the job done last time but can only improve and has the best draw.

(3) MASTER OFTHE NORTH, (5) CLOUDS OF WITNESS, (10) BANZAI PIPELINE and (4) THE BAYOU rate as big dangers on form.