Get on Speedy Dragon for a good start

RACE 1 (1,200M)

8 SPEEDY DRAGON has shown steady improvement this campaign. Champion jockey Zac Purton now takes the reins which suits. As a winner fourth-up last season, he rates as the one to beat.

6 IRON BOY has narrowly missed on a number of occasions this season. The jockey Karis Teetan and trainer Douglas Whyte combo is in form.

11 NICE KICK has placed in his last two starts. He should get the right run from the gate.

2 SKY TREASURE is next best.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

4 GOLDEN KID has placed in three out of his last four outings, including a win two starts ago. Although drawn wide, he rates as the one to beat.

3 CHAPARRAL STAR gets the services of Purton. He relished the step-up to this distance last start. He should be thereabouts.

7 REGENCY GEM is racing well. He has the inside draw which suits. Matthew Poon's 2lb (0.9kg) claim will help.

9 DIVINE POWER is next best.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

6 SUPER WEALTHY ran a blinder on debut, grabbing second after coming from well back. He appears forward enough to be able to win.

2 LOCKHEED is consistent without winning. He gets the services of Joao Moreira this time. His best should see at the finish.

1 INVINCIBLE MISSILE is a winner already in Class 3 this season. He's drawn well and Purton hopping back aboard this time signals intent.

9 MONKEY JEWELLERY has drawn well and his last run suggests that a win is near.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

3 LEAP OF FAITH has hit the ground since arriving to Hong Kong, racing twice for a debut fourth and a last-start second. He's drawn well for Purton and can take a power of beating.

2 STARSHIP is consistent. He finished only a neck behind the winner last start at Happy Valley. He should be suited by a return to Sha Tin, where he is a three-time winner.

10 SHANGHAI DRAGON has an awkward gate, but if Keith Yeung can slot him in somewhere midfield with cover, he's going to get his chance.

6 WOOD ON FIRE has shown potential although he hasn't placed since his debut second. This is well within his reach.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

4 BETTER CHOICE will relish the step-up in distance to 1,400m. From the good draw with Moreira engaged, he'll prove hard to beat.

5 CIRCUIT THREE got off the mark at his final outing of last season. He can progress from that win, as long as he can overcome the tricky draw.

11 JOYFUL HEART has shown steady improvement this season. He's drawn well for Purton and must be respected.

1 EMERALD SPUR'S consistency can continue, especially with the in-form Grant van Niekerk sticking aboard.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

1 COUNTRY STAR resumes first-up in a difficult assignment. He's had a number of encouraging trials at Conghua and, against this field, he might just catch a few by surprise, especially those out of form. If he is a big price, he's worth taking a chance on.

3 YEE CHEONG BABY is the in-form galloper who should be suited by this course and distance and the retention of Purton.

10 MULTIMILLION loves this course and distance as a five-time winner down the Sha Tin straight. He could be over the odds against a strong field. If so, he is another worth taking a chance on.

6 VOYAGE WARRIOR will need to recapture his form from last season if he wants to be competitive. But, if he can, he's going to be in the thick of it.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

8 GOLDEN SIXTY steps into Group class for the first time after winning six of his first seven starts. He's a serious talent heading towards the Four-Year-Old Classic Series and his best can claim this race, especially with just 114lb on his back.

1 SEASONS BLOOM ran well last start at Group 1 level over 1,200m. He should relish the drop in class. The booking of Purton enhances his claims.

7 FAT TURTLE rarely runs a bad race. This is a sharp step-up in grade but he's in-form and his best warrants respect.

2 KA YING STAR is next best.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

1 CANTSTOPTHEFEELING steps back into Class 3 after struggling in Class 2 at his last outing. He's shown glimpses of ability across his three starts. With the right run under Chad Schofield, he could be worth a play at a big price.

2 QUADRUPLE DOUBLE is looking for the hat-trick of wins. He'll make his own luck out in front and prove tough to reel in once again.

8 LUCKY MORE was far from disgraced in a strong race down the straight last start. He can bounce back to form with the right run, as long as he handles going around a bend.

3 TEAM SPIRIT is next best.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

4 ASSIMILATE has looked the winner on a number of occasions but has failed to deliver. Still, he's racing well and is in-form. With the right run from the gate, he's going to get every opportunity to do so and this could be the day, especially with Purton engaged.

7 SEATTLE CHOICE ran a blinder on debut, finishing only a length behind the eventual winner in fifth. He can progress further from that run with Teetan booked.

14 FARSHAD steps back into Class 3 from his last-start second. He's in form. If he can handle the class rise, he's going to be in the finish.

3 REEL BIZZY hasn't been too far away. He'll be thereabouts again from the inside draw.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

11 UNIVERSAL GO GO has already finished runner-up twice this season, before struggling in his latest run to finish eighth. Suspect trainer KW Lui will instruct Jack Wong to use the inside draw, roll forward and, with just 117lb on his back, he could prove tough to run down.

4 VINCY recaptured some sort of form last start. Although he can be unreliable, his best course and distance is this. With Moreira engaged once more, he could be ready to finally go on with it.

9 SMART PATCH is consistent as a two-time winner. He struggled at his latest outing, largely in part due to settling to close to midfield. He's better ridden cold and, if they bowl along in front, he might get the race run to suit and rattle home late.

2 PACKING WARRIOR has shown his capabilities. He's another who will get back and flash home. If his last run is any indication, he's going to be in the finish.

COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB