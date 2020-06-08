Ghaiyyath obliges in Coronation Cup

Ghaiyyath gave owners Godolphin and trainer Charlie Appleby the perfect fillip by landing the Group 1 Coronation Cup on Friday at Newmarket.

Ridden by William Buick, the 11-10 favourite beat last year's Derby champion Anthony Van Dyck. Two-time Ascot Gold Cup winner Stradivarius ran third.

The race had been switched from Epsom as the schedule was re-organised, when racing was suspended on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.