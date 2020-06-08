Ghaiyyath obliges in Coronation Cup
Ghaiyyath gave owners Godolphin and trainer Charlie Appleby the perfect fillip by landing the Group 1 Coronation Cup on Friday at Newmarket.
Ridden by William Buick, the 11-10 favourite beat last year's Derby champion Anthony Van Dyck. Two-time Ascot Gold Cup winner Stradivarius ran third.
The race had been switched from Epsom as the schedule was re-organised, when racing was suspended on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Although Anthony Van Dyck ate into his advantage, Ghaiyyath had enough in the tank to hold him off and secure the first Group 1 contest of the season. - AFP
