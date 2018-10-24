Giant Turtle is not a slow tortoise

RACE 1 (1,650M)

2 NEVER BETTER gets down to Class 5 for the first time. He's consistent enough and really should be winning in this grade, so he's worth a play from an ideal gate.

7 VARA PEARL steps out for his former trainer Tony Millard for the first time since returning to his yard. He's also first-up since June, but he looks to be cranked up for this assignment.

6 TRAVEL AMBASSADOR makes his debut for trainer Richard Gibson, with his new handler removing all gear and basically starting from scratch. He can show up.

5 TRIUMPHANT LIGHT can head forward and stick on.

RACE 2 (2,200M)

1 GIANT TURTLE faded fresh after looking the winner upon straightening. He should appreciate getting up to this distance, as well as getting the seven-pound claim of Victor Wong. He's a major player.

5 SANGRIA may just find this trip a tad too far, as he did in June when third behind Super Chic. However, if he gets the right run, he can be right in the finish.

7 CLOUD NINE is as one-paced as they come but these are the sorts of races in which he is dangerous.

2 RICKFIELD is next best.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

4 HEROIC GURU gets blinkers for the first time - quite surprising, given his penchant for running all over the place in the straight. He maps nicely and he can win again.

1 IMPECCABLE FELLOW won strongly three weeks ago over this course and distance. He should get a similar run here and that puts him right in the mix.

8 LITTLE ISLAND is sure to have his supporters with Zac Purton jumping aboard again. He deserves respect.

3 ELECTRIC LIGHTNING is racing his way back into form and he's approaching a third career victory.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

2 RAICHU drops in grade with Zac Purton, who has a one-for-one record on the galloper, jumping on his back once again. The kinder draw should afford him every possibility.

5 STARLOT mixes his form but he is more than capable on his day.

12 TRENDIFUL was sent out an even-money favourite fresh, at what was his first run for Jimmy Ting. He couldn't match Multimax but it was a good enough effort.

11 PADDINGTON can place once again and must go into those novelty bets.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

4 GENTLE BREEZE disappointed at Sha Tin when stepped up to 1,200m last time out. He drops back to 1,000m, which may prove more suitable at this point in his career, and he is drawn to enjoy another ideal run. Don't write him off in this spot.

1 NOBLE DELIGHT came to hand quickly at the end of last season, winning twice in a row over 1,200m. He is unlikely to get as easy a lead here as he did on those occasions, but given he still looks to have points in hand, he can't be excluded.

9 LUCKY LUCKY has been slightly disappointing but should be able to pick up a win sometime this season.

2 BEAUT BEAUT is not without a hope.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

8 PICKEN clearly has talent but he looked very raw and green in two runs at the end of last season. The trip to Happy Valley should toughen him up and, with natural improvement to be expected, he's in the mix.

6 BLITZING had shown ability in his first few starts and he still looks far from the complete package. His last-start win was a bonus and he can progress from there.

2 ROMAN ODYSSEY ran well fresh and can build on that effort.

3 SUPER EIGHTEEN should enjoy a lovely run on or near the speed. He's not without claims.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

12 POWERMAX began his career by not missing the first four at his first 12 starts. However, over the last 12 months, he has really lost his way, although he showed with a narrow defeat fresh that he's back on track again. It won't take much for him to win.

11 STAR OF JOY is another who is racing well. Even luck will see him right in the finish.

4 CALIFORNIA ARCHER can't cop a break when it comes to barrier draws. With a better gate, he'd be hard to beat. He's still a place chance.

1 PERFECT GLORY did something that few horses can ever do, by winning his first Hong Kong start over this course and distance two weeks back. He could bob up again.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

4 JADE THEATRE stands out as one with a perfect draw. If Zac Purton can capitalise on the inside gate, then he should be mighty hard to overcome in this spot.

2 JUMBO HAPPINESS gets the seven-pound claim of Victor Wong, which gets him to a nice spot in the ratings. He can't be dismissed.

1 HARRIER JET may need to shed a few more points to score again but he's always a place hope in this spot.

9 MIDNIGHT RATTLER is at an attractive rating and is one to include in all exotics.