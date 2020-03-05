Gin Fizz is bubbling over and can take Race 4

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(13) ELUSIVE WOMAN and stable companion (1) ACCOMPLISHED have plenty of early toe but the former could have the edge receiving 6.5kg.

(11) VALYRIAN KING is improving and shouldn't be far behind them.

(9) SERGEANT YORK found late support on debut but showed inexperience.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) AFTERNOON TEA looks hard to oppose unless a first-timer is strongly fancied.

Watch debutantes (7) GREENS and (14) THE VILLA GRAND are two debutantes that must be considered.

(15) TWIST AND TWIRL found some support on debut and should improve.

(13) SULTAN'S DAUGHTER disappointed in three post-debut runs.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(14) DUCHESS OF WINDSOR is the only filly in the field and both her runs have been franked. The one to beat.

(1) DOUBLETHINK has been threatening but may have to try again.

(3) ELUSIVE JACK hasn't been far back and could get into the mix.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) GIN FIZZ shouldn't raise a sweat to beat this field.

(4) EMERALD TIARA was out of action for a long time after pulling up lame and should need this.

(2) BEFORE THE DAWN is running well but is out at the weights.

(8) SEEMYVISION who is better off at the weights and will make a fight of it.

(5) COUNTESSOFCOULTER won on the second time of asking and will come on.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(15) FAYROOZ is on the up and doesn't meet a strong field. She should contest the finish.

(16) FORT ANNE made vast improvement in her second start and the extra will suit.

(2) COTOPAXI hasn't been far back but needs to go on with it.

(4) NORDIC QUEEN is bred for this trip and further. Watch for a big improvement.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(4) JOHNNY HERO looks the one to beat. He can be coupled with (6) POPPYCOCK who comes off a rest and gelding as well as (8) WHIPPING BOY who could get into the quartet.

(2) RIVONIA BOULEVARD is the form horse and must be respected.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) TOKYO DRIFT and (2) HIDDEN AGENDA have been kept on the boil and could fight it out.

(6) ELECTROMAGNETIC and (8) STREET FLYER should finish together and either could win it.

(5) DARKEST HOUR is in form and could complete a hat-trick.