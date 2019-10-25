Gin Fizz taking penalty kick without goakeeper

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) GREY POWER should be at peak fitness as a gelding and could grab them late.

(3) EPPAGILIA needed his first run as a gelding and could make up the lee-way.

(1) INSIDE POLITICS could get into the mix.

(7) ABLE SURPRISE can improve as a gelding.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(2) NEVIL MU and (6) HOPE AND PRAY ran well up the straight at this track on debut and will be competitive if reproducing that form.

(7) CYBER BLOSSOM is good enough to play a role but has become costly to follow.

(1) WINTER ASSEMBLY could pose a threat with blinkers now fitted.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(5) CAIRON nearly led all the way on debut behind useful Stormy Winter. From a decent draw, he could be hard to beat.

(1) G I JOE also failed narrowly on debut as a gelding and should be right there.

(2) OYSTER KING has been threatening and should be involved in the finish.

(11) SAVIOUR found support when disappointing on debut and could be looking for the extra.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(4) GOLDEN DUCAT caught the eye on debut and will be hard to beat if building on the promise of that run.

(1) TAMBORA is also likely to improve over the extra journey.

(2) TURN UP HARVEY gave a better account trying this distance last time out and can feature if confirming.

(5) IT'S COMPLEX and (7) TALES OF US are unexposed and warrant respect, too.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) AURELIA COTTA hasn't won in ages but the rest has proved beneficial and could resume winning ways.

(2) EIGHTFOLDS LASS has finished runner-up in all three runs at this track. She could go one better.

(6) FIFE did well after a rest last start and could be there.

Stable mates (4) MOROCCAN FLAME and (5) EVENING BELL are capable.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(2) LA DE DA wasn't beaten far (despite excuses) when outrun late over a longer trip last start. A return to this trip should suit.

(7) JOY MAISHA has caught the eye in both starts (from wide draws). On that evidence, he should have more tooffer over this distance.

(1) O SOLE MIO finished ahead of (5) DUCHESS OF MALFI in a recent meeting but the latter will improve and could turn the tables.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(5) ATOMIC BLONDE looks likely to set the pace, followed by (2) THE BOSBOK but (6) ROCKY PATH won't let them get too far ahead and the three will dominate.

If so, (10) TOUGH CHOICE will be allowed to settle early and can grab them late.

Include (3) HIT FOR SIX and (4) FESTIVE LINNGARI.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

Highly rated (9) TRACK ATTACK is going the right way. With further improvement, he should fight out the finish.

The same, however, could be said of progressive rivals (4) CONGO COMPAQ and (8) THE SECOND WAVE, who were separated by well-bred (1) PEACEFUL DAY last time out. On that evidence, they should all have more to offer.

RACE 9 (1,450M)

(7) GIN FIZZ looks a penalty kick here with no goalkeeper to defend. She will be at restricted odds but rates a banker bet.

(6) GREEN TOP has earlier form but needs to find it.

(2) AGAINST THE GRAIN and stablemate (4) URBAN ROCK as well as (5) TIGER'S ROCK are looking for trifecta money.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(7) SIR MICHAEL has run well in his post-maiden outings. From a good draw, he should play a leading role.

Well-bred (5) YORKTOWN fluffed his lines last time out but had excuses. He is highly rated and is worth another chance.

Promising (9) ARCTIC DRIFT may have more to offer this trip.

(1) VIKRAM and (4) MAGIC MIKE are capable threats.

RACE 11 (1,450M)

(2) AFRICAN ROCK is holding top form and looking for win No. 4 in under four months.

Stable companion (3) PIDGEON ROCK has come well and will relish the extra trip.

(5) CATEGORY FOUR can accelerate if left alone early on.

(8) POP ICON won easily on debut as a gelding and can go on.

RACE 12 (1,400M)

Langerman winner (2) SNOW REPORT pleased on his seasonal reappearance and will have come on since but familiar foe (6) SILVER OPERATOR should have his measure on these terms.

(3) THREE TWO CHARLIE, (8) CAPTAIN TATTERS and (9) KING OF GEMS are closely matched and capable of getting a look-in.

RACE 13 (1,450M)

(4) CULTURE TRIP has matured nicely and is out to make it four from four at this track.

Stable companion (3) FLASH BURN will do his best to end the sequence.

(8) KINGS ARCHER claims 4kg and could get into the action.

(2) LONE SURVIVOR is better than his last run and could get into the mix.

(1) PUNTA CANA could feature.

RACE 14 (1,400M)

(3) ROLL IN THE HAY and (9) SOMEWHERE IN TIME pleased when returning from a break and should have more to offer. So, from inside gates, they could represent value over a trip which will suit.

(5) DRIVING MISS DAISY, (4) THIRD RUNWAY and (13) CALYPSO BEAT can stake a claim.

Respect unbeaten fillies (2) WORLD RADAR and (8) CASINO QUEEN.

RACE 15 (1,450M)

(4) MARYGOLD found support on debut when showing inexperience. However, she got up to snatch victory. She will come on.

(10) QUERARI FERRARI found support at long odds on debut and showed all heart to flash up and win. She can only improve.

(6) GOLDEN SPIRAL is in top form and has a hat-trick chance.

(11) KAPAMA has been running close up and shouldn't be far off again.