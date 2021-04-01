Give Day Approach another chance

Day Approach (No. 1) romps home an easy winner in Trial 2 with Vlad Duric in the saddle. He beats Boomba (No. 5).

Until that day when he finished sixth behind the very-talented Ablest Ascend over the Polytrack 1,000m, the form figures preceding Day Approach's name read 2-2-2-1-2-4.

So it was, his connections expected more from him at his last start.

Punters, too, were certain he was value for money. They sent him off as the $16 second pick. Well, it just was not his day – or theirs.

Day Approach was boggled by the swift early pace and, as his rider explained, was unable to race in a forward position.

It put paid to his chances. To compound matters, it was noted that he pulled up lame.

Then again, even if he was flogged to hell and back, he would not have beaten Ablest Ascend.

Well, Day Approach and his connections have had a fortnight to rue.

But they would have been lifted by his performance at the trials on Tuesday morning.

Partnered by Vlad Duric, who was in the saddle when Day Approach opened his Kranji account last October, the chestnut came from off the pace to run down the pack.

Jumping clean from an inside alley, he allowed Chief Of Army to call the shots.

It was only when they straightened that he came into the picture. Urged on by Duric, he went into overdrive.

Halfway down the stretch, Chief Of Army, who injected plenty of speed into the trial, waved the white flag.

Boomba took over the running but Day Approach had the desire and the momentum. Gaining on the leaders, he eventually hit the front.

At the finish, he had put 1½ lengths on his challengers. His time for the 1,000m was 61.07sec. Mediocre, at best.

But the manner in which he ran out the trial was an indication of better things to come. An English-bred entire, Day Approach is hardly the finished product.

When trainer Michael Clements is through with him, the Al Rashid Stable could have a money-spinner on their roster. Boomba, who took second, was not at all disgraced.

The winner of the Singapore Golden Horseshoe in December was not extended.

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons would have been pleased with what he saw of his charge whom he "inherited" when trainer Cliff Brown left for Australia. With just four starts under his girth and two wins to show, Boomba is hardly into his stride and he could develop into something special.

Fitzsimmons did get to applaud a "winner" on Tuesday morning, when Bright Almighty took the morning's third and final trial.

Ridden by Marc Lerner, it was a good win. Not the fastest – he clocked 61.62sec – but, nevertheless, still noteworthy.

With Trumpy for company, Bright Almighty was always among the front two and hit the front only close home.

Though on a "losing" horse, it was good to see Oscar Chavez back in the thick of things.

Sidelined for weeks because of a hand injury, he partnered Trumpy.

We look forward to seeing the Panama-born Singaporean back in action at the races.