Give Guru's Pride face

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(5) DUCHESSOFCORNWALL was beaten in a close finish after reverting to sprinting last time. Good chance.

(2) LOVING THE VICTORY could relish the Poly. Has a plum draw.

(6) NEVERENDING LOVE was not disgraced from wide draws. She should get closer.

(1) VARVACIOUS can improve over this trip.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(5) MISS TEXAS caught the eye on her local debut. She can improve and has the best draw of the form runners.

(7) AMBLE INN improved in her second try over this track and trip last time. The danger.

(6) BADRAH ran her best race on the Poly. This trip on the synthetic could be what she needs.

(9) LOVE OF LONDON brings fair Highveld form.

RACE 3 (1400M)

(3) MY BIG VISION was an eye-catching third in her first race. Has scope for progress and a plum draw over a suitable trip.

(6) GOOD GIRL has the pedigree to go this trip.

(2) ROCK FLIGHT made steady progress in both starts.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(3) KWINTA'S LIGHT and (7) WINTER MOSAIC hail from a stable that usually excels with its younger horses. Market support could prove telling.

(1) GRAYSWOOD PINK must be respected with stable jockey Aldo Domeyer up.

(5) RIO SUPREMO is preferred over stable companion (2) JEWEL OF DOHA on riding engagements.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) SCARLET CHILL should enjoy the slightly lower division although carrying top weight.

(8) PASSIVITY is good over this track and trip.

(10) FIRE FAERIE boasts a strong finish but would probably prefer a longer straight.

(7) FUTURISTIC DAME and (2) SIMPLY RUSSIAN are capable.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

Domeyer was aboard (2) SKIDOO and last-start winner (4) MR COBBS in recent starts. He sticks with Skidoo, who finished ahead of (1) MISTER VARGUS last start. The latter is reunited with Richard Fourie and may bring about a reversal in form.

(5) AL BRAGGA, a speedy type, gets a drop in class.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(8) ALSFLAMINGBEAUTY was in top form in the Western Cape. She could be hard to beat if taking to the Poly. (5) DEEP THOUGHT is a youngster with scope and looked dangerous against the boys last time.

(7) FLASHY KAITRINA cannot be faulted. Worked well.

(6) HOPSKIPANDJUMP can be hard to peg back once in front.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(3) CAPTAIN WHO has shown promise in both starts. Can score with improvement.

(1) HIS CHOICE has improved with blinkers. Should play a prominent role.

(2) LITE OF MY LIFE could be competitive.

(12) PIKETBERG ALLEY finished ahead of (11) OLD TAWNY when both were on debut. The two are likely to come on for that experience.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(4) ALFONSA SPAGONI can be forgiven for his last run as he had to overcome a wide draw.

(6) SEEMYVISION ran a cracker in her penultimate start. Can win if she repeats that.

(3) CAPITIANA showed potential again last time. May be regaining her best form.

(11) VALIENTE is in good nick and his next win is long overdue.

RACE 10 (1,700M)

(4) HIGH MOON and (5) GRAND VISION are winners in waiting on the evidence of their recent outings. Both have improved with every start.

(1) TALES OF US and (6) BIG THINKER are improvers and appear the most likely threats.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

(1) GURU'S PRIDE should relish a return to the synthetic. He broke the course record last time. The one to beat.

(10) DUC D'ORANGE is 4kg better off with Guru's Pride for a ¾ length beating over the same trip but has a wide draw.

(8) TRIP TO AFRICA is the likely improver.

(6) PEACEFUL DAY handles this surface well.

RACE 12 (1,000M)

(7) KITTY CAT CHAT is open to any amount of improvement after a facile debut win.

(4) LILAC SENSATION and progressive last-start winner (5) IRIS are also in it.

(6) SOCIAL BUTTERFLY and stablemate (8) QAARAAT have run well. Could make their presence felt.

RACE 13 (1,600M)

(1) SHASTINA was an easy all-the-way winner on her third start. That form line is looking good with two subsequent winners.

(3) DARK MISTRESS went a bit too fast last time. If more relaxed, she can do it.

(9) WISHFUL GIRL LINN rates an each-way chance.

(2) TAC IT TWICE's last run is best ignored.

RACE 14 (1,600M)

(1) OTTOMAN EMPIRE is set to return to winning ways with the drop in class with blinkers.

(2) FIREALLEY and (5) BEREAVE are closely matched on the form of a recent meeting in a similar contest.

(4) IRISH TRACTOR, (7) MAXIUMUS and (9) TRIPPLE JET are unexposed. Could improve.