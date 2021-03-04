Give Malibu Beach another chance

The grey Malibu Beach puts daylight between himself and the rest when winning Trial 2 at Kranji on Tuesday morning.

He didn't return the fastest time at the trials on Tuesday morning. If anything, his time of 62.78sec for the 1,000m was the slowest of the four winners.

But, like they say, it's how he disposed of his rivals which really counted.

And Malibu Beach put them away like a hot knife through butter. Easily - and with no mess.

Danny Beasley, who picked up his first winner on his comeback just last Saturday, was the man in the saddle and he couldn't have asked for an easier stretch-out.

Malibu Beach was off like a drunk after a hard night out. He staggered out of the chute and was last of the five runners when they had settled into stride.

Beasley wasn't the least perturbed. With Basilisk (Tengku Rehaizat) and Hidden Promise (for jockey and trainer Saimee Jumaat) having a chin-wag up front, Malibu Beach was content to stay last until they straightened for the run home.

Taken widest of the lot, Malibu Beach went into racing mode. Two hundred metres out and the ghostly grey began to gobble up the opposition.

It didn't take much effort and he quickly put space between himself and the pack.

He would eventually take the trial by over four lengths. In the process, he consigned Basilisk and Hidden Promise to second and third spots.

If his connections were watching the trials, which came "live" on morning television, they would have wondered aloud "why can't it be so easy at the races"?

Cannot really blame them. After all, Malibu Beach has been the supporting act and never the star in all of his three outings.

First time out, on Jan 16, they backed him down to $12. The confidence probably boiled over from his win at the trials just 11 days earlier.

Alas, The Archer put an arrow clean through his heart. Second place was all he could manage - beaten by a short head.

Three weeks later, trainer Ricardo Le Grange sent his charge back to the races and racegoers were ready with their money.

Again, they packed him off as the top pick and again, they had to settle for the spoils when Malibu Beach ran third behind Grand Fighter and the talented Who Loves Bae.

It was on a quick back-up that Malibu Beach had his third outing and, yet again, his backers were left to lick their wounds and wonder if their fancy was, indeed, a morning glory.

I reckon he's not. He's better than that and it will be a bad idea to give up on him.

Malibu Beach is due for a win and it could come sooner rather than later.

Another one who should soon be in the winner's circle is the Mark Walker-trained filly, Lady Roxanne.

Having a practice in the first trial, she buried her rivals in her dust - winning by almost nine lengths - easing up.

Ridden by Saimee, Lady Roxanne led all the way to clock 60.95sec for the trip.

A filly by Darci Brahma, she has yet to show something in her races to inspire confidence. But her free-flowing action does suggest she's worth keeping in your radar.

Same too, Master Ryker. He broke 60 seconds when winning his trial in 59.83sec. Again, it was the partnership of Saimee and Walker who delivered.