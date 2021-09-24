Give Peace In Our World another chance

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) MODAKHAR is returning from a break and could improve after a change of trainer.

(2) CYCLOPS JACK could earn some minor money if showing his best side.

(4) FLOWER'S RIDGE has improved with blinkers. He should fight out the finish again, even going one better this time.

(5) BORN A STAR and (6) BOLD CAPTAIN have some fair form and could contest the finish as well.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) JOYFUL NOISE has been good this year. Another big run from her can be expected.

Stable companion (3) SUGAR GUM has been disappointing but could be ready to show her best side.

(2) DELICASEA was not disgraced last time and should be right there at the finish.

Stable companions from the Alan Greeff yard (6) BAD HABIT, (4) VICTORIA TOWER and (5) SPRINGS OF CARMEL are all capable of winning.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) PRINCESS OF WINTER has run well on the Polytrack twice already for trainer Gavin Smith. She has also run well on the turf, so should be right there at the finish.

(3) HOST OF ANGELS is consistent and must be strongly considered.

(6) CALL IT FATE has made the trip from the Western Cape, so deserves respect.

(7) SUGAR SNAP has some fair form and also has a winning chance.

(1) ABSOLUTELY FAB is unreliable but can find a minor place.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) PEACE IN OUR WORLD could be deemed an unlucky loser in the Equus Champion Two-Year-Old and would like to set that record straight with a win over these rivals. He may have just needed his last start but was not at all disgraced behind Herodotus.

Stable companions (2) NORTON SOUND and (3) SAFARI BLUE will not make it easy for him and must be respected.

(4) KEEP IT SECRET is returning to the scene of his best win. He should go close.

(5) SOUND CHECK is fit and could earn some money.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(2) JOINT EFFORT has struck a purple patch and is looking for a hat-trick of wins. He must be considered but this is a tough race for him.

(3) THE GHAN is better than his last run suggests and might earn some minor money.

(4) KALAHARI FERRARI may have found the course a bit strange last time and could prefer it back up the straight to recoup some losses.

(6) RAZOR RED is carded to run before this and that run must be looked at.

(12) WINTER VACATION is holding form and should contest the finish again.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) EARTH HOUR disappointed on the turf last time, but has won on the grass before and deserves respect.

It is clearly a difficult task to get (2) LOVE HAPPENS across the line first but this race does look ideal for him.

(4) CARIOCA was a bit disappointing last time, but is well-weighted and must be respected.

(3) ROCK ALOE and (6) HEXATONIC are coming off moderate efforts, but are capable of taking home a piece of the stake.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(1) COLORADO SPRINGS broke her consistent streak with an unplaced effort last time. But she was not beaten far behind a very promising sort. She is course-and-distance suited and should go close to winning.

(3) FIRST STREET and (5) RATTLE MOUSE are in good form and are lively dangers.

(9) SECRET DEPTHS is carded to run before this and that run must be looked at.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(8) MIGHTY SMART was disappointing in his last two starts but would not be a surprise winner on his best form.

(3) ROYAL SHINDIG is unreliable but was not disgraced last time. Must be considered.

(2) MAGNUM FIRE ran really well behind a decent sort last time. If repeating that effort, he could win.

(5) ASSERTIVE POWER has made the trip from the Western Cape and must be respected.

(6) BOLD STRIKE is consistent and is also not out of it.