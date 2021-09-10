Give Shavout another chance

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(8) POPPY OF BAYEUX needed her last run. She is consistent, could appreciate the 1,000m and must have a fair chance.

(1) ANCIENT EPIC misbehaved when beaten as favourite. Drawn the best this time, she deserves another chance.

(11) NAMAQUA DOVE showed good pace over this distance and did well to finish ahead of Ancient Epic. She has not drawn well but cannot be taken lightly.

(7) LEOPARD LADY has finished second in her last three start at this venue and is ready to win. She is only affected by the drop in trip.

There are first-timers to consider as well.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(3) THE BRIEF turned in an eye-catching performance on debut. He was drawn on the wrong side and came from near last to finish in the money. Well placed, he should make good improvement.

(8) PROUD MASTER is another interesting runner. This well-bred colt hails from a stable in hot form. He could have come on in leaps and bounds after his debut run.

(2) MASTER KEEKU finished ahead of him but then disappointed. He needs to be included in the tierce and quartet.

(11) FOREST PHOENIX and (14) FUGETTHETIME can also be included for the exotic bets.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

The betting market will need to be closely watched as there is not a lot of form, but a number of well-bred debutants to keep an eye on.

The well-related (14) ALL THE TIME drifted in the betting on debut. He did not run badly, considering he was green and difficult to ride.

(7) FIERY DUKE had excuses in his second start. He could show more after that run.

(2) GERONIMO is speedy and needs to be taken seriously down the straight.

All three can get into the money. But, again, there are some seriously well-bred newcomers on debut.

RACE 4 (1,950M)

(3) SHAVOUT was his own worst enemy last time. He over-raced and probably hit the front too soon, allowing old rival Fight Song to get by him. He has cracking form and perhaps will produce his best in his third run after a rest. His second career win is overdue.

(8) TIME TAKER improved with a solid second after an easy win. If he sees it out, he should be right there again.

Watch out for West Cape gelding (1) SAVANNAH BUDDY, who is making his local debut. He could relish the conditions and steal the show.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) THE BAYOU won a thriller the last time he raced here. He followed that up with an honest performance at Greyville. Well drawn, he should have every chance.

(5) LOVE THE VIEW won better than the margin suggests last time. He is taking a drop in distance and will have his work cut out.

(6) AFRICAN SKYLINE just won a maiden. He keeps improving with each start and could relish the distance.

It could get close among (7) BAYVIEW EXPRESS, (10) TWO OF US and (9) WALTON HALL. The longer trip will make it even tougher.

(4) COMMAND CONTROL is worth a look.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

The newly turned three-year-old (10) HUMDINGER ran away from the field as if well-above average. She is well bred and looks likely to enjoy the longer trip.

(7) UMKHOMAZI rates as a big danger. She is holding form and the 4kg apprentice claim should give her a top chance to give Humdinger a run for the money.

(1) MAIDENS PRAYER will be carrying the full 60kg but has dropped in ratings. She is returning to her best track. Drawn one and a bang-in-form yard makes her even more attractive.

(3) COMEDY OF MANNERS won her maiden easily when trying a right-handed track. She should enjoy this track as well.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) DANSE MILORD produced a decent effort in a Grade 2 feature at Greyville. She could maintain her record over the track and trip as she impressed the only time she attempted it. The 4kg apprentice claim will come in handy.

(10) SAV'S STAR may have to play second fiddle again with a few improving runners carrying light weights.

(4) KITTEN'S ADVENTURE won her second start easily and could show up well on handicap debut.

(3) BRUNILDA is taking a while to record her second win. But she could pop up with the lowest weight.

(8) PURPLE MERCHANT is holding form at Greyville and could enjoy this.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(12) LUNARCAM made more than the required improvement to win his second start. He was impressive and he could make a successful handicap debut.

(13) SO VAR has not won for ages but he has often popped with a bit of form. He is knocking hard again and just needs to time it right.

(5) HIGH VELOCITY caught the eye back over his best distance. At his winning track, he could prove to be a big danger.

Much the same can be said of (10) CAMORA, who was not disgraced in a strong contest over a longer distance.

(7) GIMME A RAINBOW and recent Highveld maiden winner. (8) WHO'S THAT STAR can get into the action as well.