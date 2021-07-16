Give Sir Michael your support

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) PURPLE FLAME made a smart debut at Greyville. He should have improved.

(3) GREEK MYTH brings fair form from the Cape. The blinkers and his 4kg apprentice claim could be advantageous.

The well-related (12) ADMIRAL'S RANSOM may find this a bit short but would have improved during a rest.

(16) SON OF ZEUS and former stablemate (4) SCENT OF A WOMAN have shown potential.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) CONQUER THE ENEMY seems a lot better than his second start. Give him a chance.

(3) BUSH TRACKER may have done a bit much by racing too handily and can improve.

(7) SAFE RETURN could be the one if he stays this trip. He has stamina in his pedigree.

(2) EDGARTOWN can improve this trip if not needing more distance.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

The beautifully bred (15) SASHAY AWAY turned in a strong debut performance. She found one better in Aisling, a winner who has raced in the feature races.

(7) WINTER JOURNEY tired late after showing good pace in a feature. She needs to be respected back up the straight.

(6) NAMAQUA DOVE has shown good pace at Greyville and should improve.

(5) BLANCHETTA is overdue. She has all the experience.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(4) RIDE THE LIGHTNING made no show on the Poly but her debut was decent and she looks to have drawn best of the main contenders.

(12) LAZULI did not let her side down when a good fourth again, this time over further. Chance.

(9) SEA OF TRANQUILITY was a bit unlucky not to finish closer in her last race. She is getting better with racing.

(13) GOLLY MISS MOLLY should have won by now.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(11) CORDOBESA could hold all the aces as she has already finished ahead of (8) DIAMOND GIRL who is one of the older runners with consistent form.

(12) INDOMAVEL was a bit unlucky when a good second behind a juvenile who has gone on to show class in a feature race. (9) MISS JACQUELINE is one of many who can upset.

RACE 6 (1,750M)

(7) SHAVOUT has very strong form. He should be the one if ready after a rest.

(1) NEWS STREAM is not to be taken lightly. He ran a nice race in a feature after a rest.

(4) KAROO LARK just found (3) LOOK FOR HOUNDS better at Greyville. They could get close again.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(4) SIR MICHAEL could dominate this contest. His form overall is good.

(5) ROCK THE GLOBE brings fair Highveld form into the race and needs to be taken seriously.

(11) WILLIAMS LAND has been unlucky not to win this season. This could be his day.

(2) RALPH THE RASCAL has been a bit costly to follow but a move to Scottsville could bring about the desired effect.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(3) DUBAWI PRINCESS has finished runner-up in her last three starts over this distance and deserves to win.

(1) HILARITY brings overseas form into the race. She may prove better than rated.

(10) GARDENIA won a thriller, mowing down her field in her first try on turf at Scottsville. She is on the up.

(2) FLASHY KAITRINA took part in a brilliant contest last time. The distance was a bit far and she could bounce right back over 1,200m.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(13) ANTIGONUS is on a roll and can complete a hat-trick of wins. He has a good record at this venue and is dropping in class from his last race.

(1) BRAZIL NUT has what appears the best of gates. He has taken quite a drop in his rating after racing in a feature after a rest. He could be a big threat.

(6) QUANT MASTER could be the value bet as he raced in a much stronger field than this.

(5) CAVALIERI has not featured in the money in three starts at this venue but caught the eye last time.