Give Winning Dreamer a big shout

Winning Dreamer (foreground) has a top chance with a light weight in the last race tonight.

RACE 1 (1,200M)

8 Corre Rapido appears to have returned to a winning mark. He's a two-time course-and-distance winner and is capable of landing a third.

3 Joy Avenue hasn't shown a great a deal but the drop to Class 5 could be what he needs to spark sharp improvement.

6 Rochford won well first-up this season but has since put in a shocker at the tailend in January. He has a chance to turn his form around.

11 Fairy Floss has shown very little but gets the services of champion jockey Zac Purton for the first time.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

11 Treasure Chest will likely try to lead with Alfred Chan's 7lb (3.18kg) claim. He prefers Sha Tin to Happy Valley.

2 Yes We Can gets the services of Purton for the first time. He steps down to Class 5 which is suitable.

12 Royal Chocolate steps out for Tony Millard. The South African handler has an imposing record with stable transfers.

8 Shanghai Rusky turned his form around to grab second last start. He's drawn to get the right run.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

13 Stock Legend closed off strongly for third last time out. If he can replicate that performance, he can be hard to beat.

2 Triple Triple is a course-and-distance winner. He returns to Class 4 which suits and has Purton aboard now.

6 Lady First is still winless from 31 starts. The step-up in trip might be just what he needs.

1 Street Scream is also stepping down to Class 4. Joao Moreira hops up now from the inside gate.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

8 Bulb Elite has drawn ideally. It wouldn't surprise to see him turn his form around from an unsuitable trip last start.

14 Ka Ying Brilliance can prove hard to catch from an ideal draw, especially if he gets a soft lead.

10 Beauty Angel has shown steady improvement across his nine-start career. He gets his chance with Moreira aboard.

5 Natural Storm has shown plenty of ability in his short career. It's only a matter of time before he gets the job done.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

4 Monkey Jewellery appears to have returned a winning mark. The inside gate suits and he has Moreira again.

9 So Awesome kept on for second last start behind the runaway Mighty Valor. He looks primed for this race.

1 Honest Way is the veteran of the field. He closed off nicely for a narrow defeat last start. Purton will be aboard.

2 True Legend is on the up. It wouldn't surprise to see him at the finish. His rider Karis Teetan is having a great year.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

6 All Best Friends is in top form. The inside gate suits and his previous runs on the dirt have been good.

10 Resolute kept on well last start for third. It wouldn't surprise to expect an improved performance.

1 Namjong Sings steps down to Class 4 and gets Purton on for the first time.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

2 Mig Energy finished a close-up second to stablemate California Gungho last start. He can score a breakthrough success.

1 Excellent Proposal led and won a recent barrier trial. He was a three-time winner in Australia.

5 Falcon Turbo can figure with the right run from the good draw.

8 Loriz is next best.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

8 High Rev made good ground last start from the rear. He is drawn ideally. It wouldn't surprise to see him take it out.

3 Columbus County has done well in just six starts, albeit without a win. It's only a matter of time for him to score.

5 Nicconi Express returned from a lengthy break last start. He races better second-up and this is his ideal trip.

7 Righteous Doctrine has gone to a new level this term with three wins. Moreira will be aboard.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

7 Cheerful Leader won well in Class 4 and has since gone close on a number of occasions up in grade. He's clearly capable.

2 Jolly Honour is a two-time winner this campaign. He's drawn ideally and should find a nice spot from the soft gate.

12 Decisive Action slots in lightly with only 114lb on his back. He has ability and the inside draw is going to suit him.

1 Easy Go Easy Win receives a welcome drop to Class 3, where he is a two-time winner. Jerry Chau takes 10lb off.

RACE 10 (1,000M)

14 Winning Dreamer rates as the one they all have to beat, especially with just 115lb on his back.

1 Seven Heavens is a classy horse on his day. Another solid run is expected. He does run well down the straight.

4 War Of Courage never finished out of the top three with two wins. The retention of Moreira is a good push.

2 Storm Warnings will have gained plenty of experience from his debut fifth to pose as of the threats.