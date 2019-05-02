Glasgow, Triple Trio rev it up

His second attempt at the mile at Kranji wasn't memorable. Like a damp squib, Glasgow fizzled but there was no pop.

A pity, really, especially since the Kranji faithful had pounced on him as a really good thing and backed him down to $12.

Couldn't blame them. After all, Glasgow had, some five weeks ago at his last start, blown them away - and the opposition, too - with an impressive win over the 1,600m. So, they expected the same. But Glasgow had let them down. Under similar underfoot conditions, he just failed to fire. His fans were stumped.

Well, every horse deserves "another chance" and it could pay to stick with the four-year-old when he goes over the mile in Race 8 on Sunday.

Glasgow served notice with a dynamic workout on Tuesday morning. Clapping on the pace, the son of Not A Single Doubt, raced over the 600m in a swift 36.64sec, finishing with quite a bit in hand.

From Steven Burridge's yard, Glasgow has the makings of a good one. His six starts to date has, twice before, brought his connections to the winner's circle for those photo-taking sessions.

And he's hardly done yet. Actually, and while his other win was over the shorter 1,400m, as was that second-placed finish behind Turf Princess in November last year, the mile seems to be his caper.

Until being sent over to continue his racing, Glasgow had finished second over the Caulfield 1,600m before winning over that same distance at Pakenham Park in March last year.

So you see, there's plenty of quality in that frame and Sunday's race might be the occasion where he turns on the style.

Barend Vorster - remember him? - will be on the reins. He's now riding successfully in Australia and is here for this big weekend of racing.

But here's a word of caution. Another runner in the same race also turned on the charm when sent for a gallop on Tuesday morning and he looks in with a grand chance.

He's Triple Trio and he comes from the bang-in-form yard of Michael Clements.

Clements has been churning out winners with conveyor belt consistency and Triple Trio looks like one of the many gems now working out of that stable.

It's been a long while since Triple Trio scored. His last win was in August last year. But, in all fairness, he has only had three starts this season for two third-placings.

Well bred by Sebring, Triple Trio's third-place finishes were both over 1,200m and in races won by two really good ones in Nimble and Quarterback.

Sure, they were over the sprint trip and Sunday's race will be over the middle distance. But Triple Trio does come across as the type who will relish the extra distance.

After all, he has demonstrated in all his races that he loves nothing more than to lounge around in the early part of his races. Then, and like clockwork, he comes alive late - and that's where he'll be most dangerous in race over the mile.

So, if you're on the lookout for a decent quinella, you might want to consider the No. 3 (Glasgow) and the No. 11 (Triple Trio) in Race 8 on Sunday.