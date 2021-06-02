Gloves off, it’s a Saturday showdown

Mystery Power (No. 5), who scored first-up over 1,200m on April 10, is a horse to follow on Saturday.

What a race it is shaping up to be. Mystery Power versus Day Approach.

The powerful Al Rashid Stable versus the Falcon Racing outfit.

Trainer Mark Walker versus Michael Clements.

It's sizzling.

In what looked like a preview to that Class 4 Division 1 sprint over the 1,400m on grass, Mystery Power and Day Approach were out on the training track yesterday morning - and both impressed.

In separate gallops, Mystery Power clocked 35.2sec in his sprint over 600m on the Polytrack, while Day Approach stopped the clock at 37.9sec.

Apprentice Jerlyn Seow was on the Walker-trained Mystery Power while Louis-Philippe Beuzelin took the reins on Clements' Day Approach.

It was just last Saturday that Clements strung together four winners to break free from the shackles which had him tied with Walker on at the top of the trainers' standings.

It was one of those rare occasions when Walker drew a blank.

Well, with the first five months of the season done and dusted, the battle continues.

Mystery Power came to our attention in early April, when he produced a pulverising finish to down the race favourite, The Marksman, over 1,200m.

It was an inspiring performance and punters flocked to their nearest betting shops to wager on this exciting youngster when he made his second appearance on May 9.

With "their" man Vlad Duric in the saddle, they sent him off as the $11 top pick.

Alas, the "sure thing" didn't deliver. Opting to race closer to the lead, Mystery Power could manage only third behind his stablemate, Street Cry Success.

The meat in the sandwich turned out to be none other than Day Approach, his nemesis on Saturday.

While Day Approach has already posted two wins on the board for Al Rashid Stable, he has played bridesmaid on five occasions - including that last-start effort when beaten by Street Cry Success.

He deserves better and the battle between the two promises to be a Saturday sizzler.

Shane Baertschiger trains the two protagonists in the Class 4 race over the mile. They are the Aramco Stable-owned pair of King's Command and Godfathers.

Both were also present on the training track and they clocked 37.7sec for 600m together.

King's Command certainly knows the way to the winner's enclosure. He's been there three times and it would have been four had he not been beaten by So Hi Class at his last start on May 15.

That said, he lost no marks as he was racing in Class 3 company.

He is back in Class 4 where, for now, he seems comfortable and it will be a treat watching him do battle with that exciting three-time starter, Godfathers.

A son of Sebring, Godfathers ran second on debut and then beat all before him at his next start, winning by almost a length over 1,200m.

Godfathers has the tendency to be tardy out of the chute but the longer 1,600m should afford him every opportunity to come charging home.