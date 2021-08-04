Go bask on Simlong Beach

It seemed like only yesterday that Ricardo Le Grange and Wong Chin Chuen were the talk of the town.

After Rocketship achieved winning orbit to open her Kranji account in, what many of us reckoned, the style of a champion.

By interesting coincidence, Wong and Le Grange provided stay-home punters with another talking point when they teamed up to win the first of two trials yesterday morning.

And, again by happy coincidence, the horse to do it - Simlong Beach - races in the colours of Rocketship's owner, Paolo De Villa Mendoza.

And, if you want more? Yes, Simlong Beach is also a three-year-old American-bred filly.

Will she turn out to be a carbon copy of Rocketship? We shall soon know. But, going strictly on her showing at the trials, she looks pretty good.

Simlong Beach was quickly into stride and, with 200m covered, she was dictating things.

Catch me if you can, she teased the guys. And they tried.

Ninetysix Warrior gave chase. As did her stablemate Blue Idol and Mark Walker's Sunset - who were both having Official Race Trials.

Like a seasoned galloper, Simlong Beach gobbled up the distance and there was little the others could do to reel in the filly.

Her 61.89sec for the 1,000m was far from any speed record. But it was an eye-opener.

Walim, who took second spot, came with a sustained run over the final furlong.

Simlong Beach has been entered for the Open Maiden sprint over the 1,400m on Sunday. With the trial surely to sharpen her up, she could be a lively prospect.

Walim will be making his debut in the same race and he could be razor-sharp for a forward showing.

In the second trial of the morning, Walker's Sacred Gift was expected to dominate proceedings. And he did just that.

Leading from go to whoa, he clocked a fast 59.77sec.

However, second-placed Hamama - a stablemate of Sacred Gift - impressed most.

A four-year-old mare, she was still a long way off when the field straightened. But she came home with a huge run.

Hamama has been coming along nicely. It was her third trial after winning one in late June. Watch her when she makes her Kranji debut. She could do a number on her rivals.