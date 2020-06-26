Go Benny go

After being stuck at his Johor home for several months, top Malaysian jockey Benny Woodworth returned to Singapore on Wednesday evening to get ready to ride when Singapore racing resumes on July 11.

But he has to serve a two-week quarantine before he is allowed to work. By the time he gets out, he will have a couple of days to ride trackwork.

"I have already got clearance from the stewards. I just have to do the quarantine and can accept rides after that, because I am a permanent resident," said the 1995 Malayan Racing Association and 2007 Mauritius champion, who has ridden more than 1,000 winners.

JB-based M Zaki, CC Wong and R Iskandar, who are not permanent residents, still cannot work in Singapore because of the Covid-19 situation.

"I hope we will be allowed to ride soon. Three months already without any income, I feel like crying," said Zaki in Malay.

Woodworth said he has no choice leaving his family in JB, even though there will be only two race days for next month.

"Sad but, at the same time, it's a big relief to get back to work," he added.

"I just hope the border will re-open soon, otherwise I've got to stay for as long as possible. It's a hassle having to be quarantined here, in Malaysia when I go back and then here again."