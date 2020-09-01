Go with class-dropper Precious Stone

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) SHOWDOWN KID ran an improved race for her work-rider, who teams up with her again. It looks the right race. However, the stable has two debutantes - (6) LOVE OF LONDON and (8) TINDERS CHOICE - to watch out for as well.

(2) ASHANTI is better than her local debut. It looked like she must have been in need of that race and has since made good progress. She will be at a peak and should make a race of it.

All first-timers have interesting pedigrees. Watch the betting closely.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(9) LAZY GUY caught the eye on debut and new stallion Willow Magic has shown he can produce decent individuals.

(5) PHINDA MZALA can finally score on his 11th try. He has run many good races and the best of his rivals could lack the experience and allow him to take full advantage.

(6) NATIONAL LIBERTY seems better than his last few runs and his rider knows him well now. He can improve to feature.

There are more with earning potential, so be wary of the first- timers. Follow the betting closely.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(2) PRETTY BORDER has been dropping in the ratings and has also given signs she is coming back to her best.

(1) TAHITIAN ORANA is looking for the right opportunity and this may be it. But, interestingly, she has run well without winning. So there's a question mark.

(6) EX'S 'N OH'S wasn't far off last time and seems better than her latest form. She could spring a surprise with the right tactics in this race for fillies and mares.

(7) JAVA HOUSE could be above average and cannot be ruled out.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(2) PRECIOUS STONE takes a further drop in class. He could be hard to beat, if at his best, with Gavin Lerena astride.

(1) STARFLASH, (3) PEARL OF SIBERIA and (10) ALEX THE GREAT need to be scrutinised closely, before making a selection. All have the potential to grab the spoils.

(9) WINDY FLIGHT is another with claims. He boasts a strong finish and doesn't mind dropping back in distance.

(5) MR HUGO is the one that can upset back over his best distance.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(1) AFLAME should score her maiden win. She is overdue and the only question mark is the slightly longer trip. She runs on as if she is looking for it.

(2) CHARMING LASS has finished behind Aflame both times they met but showed stamina over 2,000m last time and may get the race run to suit.

(3) LIVERPOOL LEGEND is also holding form . She should be in the fight, if it turns into a sprint. It is a handicap and she receives weight. But there are others who receive even more weight.

(5) CORSAGE has an apprentice claim and she showed something last time. Respect.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) SOLDIERS SONG was too far back in his penultimate start. Last time, he had a fight over further with a change in venue. He is knocking on the door and should go on to score. However, he has drawn wide.

(4) FORT LOVE is also coming to hand now and gets his second bite at a maiden handicap. He has drawn perfectly.

(2) TRICKY BUSINESS finished behind Fort Love last time, after beating him a run previous. It is a case of who gets the race run to suit. Both can finally open their accounts.

(3) ZULUONMYSTOEP is an interesting runner. He had problems previously but seems to have got over them.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(3) FIFTH OF JULY may not have beaten a strong field but he has been improving with each race and runs like the trip will suit. But he will need to overcome a tough draw.

(2) HIDDEN AGENDA has drawn even worse. But he showed up well in a stronger race and could show the strength of that.

The fillies and mares are weighted to go very well. If (11) SAMMI MOOSA repeats her last run, she will be a big threat.

(9) KURT'S APPROVAL is worth plenty of respect, as he does look like he is coming to hand again.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(8) FEATHER THE NEST could be anything, especially over the longer distance. She was backed in both starts but taking on older rivals at this stage will be tough. Let's see if she is up to it.

(10) PICCADILLY SQUARE has been doing well from wide draws. She is back at her best track and can go close.

(1) CURVATION was not disgraced over further last time and is perhaps better suited over shorter distances. This could be the right trip for her.

(11) PRETTY JOLLY and (9) KIMBERLEY GREEN renew rivalry over further but should be right there. This is a tough race to end the card.