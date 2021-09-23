Go with Golden Aspen

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) SONG OF LIBERTY is the one they all have to beat. She finished in sixth place in her last three of four starts and looked tuned up for this.

(3) JUST BE NICE and (2) ABBACADABRA warrant close inspection in what looks like a difficult race.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(7) FRENCH JOY and (8) VENETA (races before this) are in decent form, however first-timer (6) SONNENSTRAHL appears the stable elect on riding engagements. Watch the betting.

(1) MARACA GINGER has been getting close in recent races and should be in the money.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) PICK A LILY has been costly to follow but should escape the maidens in this moderate line-up. She recently finished three lengths ahead of (4) FROSTED ICE and nine lengths in front of (1) CARUSO. The last mentioned ran a close second thereafter.

(9) MISS UNITED STATES found no support on debut and wasn't far off. She can only improve.

(3) SERENA SLAM, (7) NAMIBSROOS and (5) AXIOM (blinkers on) are looking to improve. Watch the two newcomers.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(9) GOLDEN ASPEN has been knocking on the door and could get a well-deserved reward.

(2) EIGHTS ENOUGH finished just in front of (4) ABOUT TO STORM in their recent meeting but the latter appears to have more improvement to come and could turn it around despite a wide draw.

(10) MOONSTRIKE improved after a rest and could grab a winning lead.

(5) MAGNUM P I can improve on debut.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(4) LADY FAIR was well behind the winner last time but that run was better than appears on paper.

She was just in front of (2) BOLD DECISION before that and it could get close between them again.

(1) TWO FOOLS COLLIDE comes off a rest sporting blinkers for the first time. Warrants respect.

(3) OCEANS PRIDE is a good money-spinner and should take home another cheque.

(7) HONEY BUNNY and (5) THE BOMB DOTCOM could make the frame.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(6) SCOTTADITO is ripe and ready to strike. She found the minimum trip a bit sharp last time and is back over 1,600m. It will suit.

(1) BUREAU DES LEGENDE comes off a rest and should challenge.

(2) STAY THE COURSE sports blinkers for the first time and could get into the mix.

(3) TRACK COMMANDER was rested after a disappointing first run as a gelding. Watch for a better effort.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(5) PRINCESS KESH comes off a maiden win, is on the up and off a handy weight, could go in again.

(6) ASTRAL PLANE is thrown in with (2) TRAVELING WILBURY on their meeting in February - 6kg better and a length beating.

(3) ROCK YOU got back on track last time and shouldn't be far off.

(7) MASAAKEN could prefer further but has the form to upset the apple cart.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(2) FASINADA has a good record over this distance and has a chance of doubling up, however, she could battle as she gives up-and-coming (7) LILLIANA 2.5kg. The latter will relish the extra and go close in her first post-maiden run. Watch the betting.

(5) DARK TRAVEL tries this distance and judging by how she finished her last effort, should get right up there.

(11) TINDER DRY is 3kg better than (2) FASINADA and could make the board.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(1) QUEEN ANNE'S LACE won her maiden on the poly. She is holding that form.

(9) MISS COSTA RICA finished behind (6) SAMOA last time but it could get a lot closer between them.

(4) PRINCESS SABRINA has good poly form and could replicate that in her new surroundings. She is definitely one for the quartet players. Watch the betting.