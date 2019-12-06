Go with Golden Kid and Bold Thruster

Bold Thruster (right), whose six wins include three in Group 3, has a top chance over his rivals in Sunday's Race 9.

One is oozing with form, the other seems to have the class on his side.

Golden Kid has won his last two starts in fine fashion and has strengthened further, so the hat-trick is within his grasp when he tackles a Class 4 lot in tonight's Race 9 at Kranji.

Bold Thruster, on the other hand, thrusts himself to the spotlight on his Group form in Sunday's Race 9, a Class 1 race.

Back to Golden Kid, a consistent sort who has never been out of the first four from six starts.

The Jason Lim-trained four-year-old New Zealand-bred struck form two starts back on Sept 27. That was in an Open Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,200m.

The handsome bay/brown gelding tracked second initially and then cruised ahead to beat Helushka by 31/2 lengths. Helushka franked the form just five days ago over the Polytrack 1,200m.

Golden Kid himself went on to string a double on Nov 8, although reclassifed in a tough Class 4 race over the course and distance.

This time, he showed guts and tenacity. Beaten for early pace, he stayed in midfield and, when asked to do the job, he let down beautifully and just got up to win by a nose over Taro San.

It was also over the Polytrack 1,200m. Golden Kid clocked good times in both victories - 1min 11.78sec and 1min 11.48sec.

On Tuesday morning, Golden Kid signalled his strong intentions of a hat-trick with a lively stretch-out with regular jockey S John astride.

Bold Thruster's last-start unplaced run behind Fame Star, who went on to claim the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy over 1,400m, should be ignored.

One bad run doesn't make him a bad horse.

After all, he had a good reason for the poor showing. He had to race wide thoughout.

Before that, the triple Group 3 winner ran two close seconds after his spell - the first of which was his short head defeat at the hands, or rather legs, of Countofmontecristo in the Group 2 Merlion Trophy over the Poly 1,200m.

Bold Thruster looks in top order on the training track and, if he jumps cleanly from his inside gate on Sunday, he looks the one to beat.

Take note, the blinkers are back on. He didn't wear it at his last start. Also, he will have The Champ, Vlad Duric, aboard.