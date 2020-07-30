Go with last-start winner Mio Grande

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) AMAZING TUNE has run well over this course and distance. Can contest the finish again.

(2) ANDREA is battling to win but is not out of it in a weak field like this.

(3) FORBIDDEN AFFAIR lacks a strong finish but could play a minor role.

(4) GREY FERRARI returns from a break and is not out of it. Definitely one that can be tossed into the quartet.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(3) LOOKOUT HOUSE showed fair form on debut but this does look a tougher task. Still, with luck, he can win.

(6) RUSSIAN KNIGHT was not beaten much on debut but faces a bit better this time.

(11) SET THE DATE was only caught late on debut. She will be right at the finish.

(7) STRANGER DANGER may have just needed his comeback run and should go close to winning, but it looks a tough task catching Lookout House.

RACE 3 (1,100M)

(1) DELICASEA showed promise when winning her first two starts. Although she disappointed last time out, she is returning from a break. She may well be a bit better than some of her rivals.

(2) NATURAL JADE will try to make a race of it but might have to settle for a place.

(5) TORIO LAKE, (8) ROYAL FORT and (9) WHAT A JOKER are distance-suited. They are capable to be there.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(9) DELINA quickened nicely to win on debut and deserves the utmost respect.

(1) ALASKAN FATE is in good form and there is no real reason to suggest that she will not fight out the finish again.

(5) BLUE DUCHESS and (6) ARABIAN QUEST probably needed their last runs and should strip fitter.

(2) FLAME UP is returning from a break and could earn some money.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(4) ASCENDING HEIGHTS was full of running when scoring last start. Could follow up, if in the same mood.

(7) MARY MOON has shown improvement lately. Deserves some respect.

(1) SAO PAULO has had a slow drop in rating. Could improve back on the turf.

(2) RED HERRING is in good form. Is clearly not out of it.

(3) JETORIO is clearly better than her last run would suggest.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(1) OKAVANGO DELTA does not always show his best form but is clearly in with a winning chance.

(2) BOLD STRIKE has done enough of late to suggest that he should be winning a race of this nature.

(4) IMPRESSIVE MASTER tired late last time out over further and will like this shorter distance.

(5) TOM 'N JERRY is returning from a break and could earn. But it will be tough trying to run down Okavango Delta.

(10) LEADMAN should contest the finish.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(3) GLOBAL DRUMMER keeps winning but steps up in distance this time. Could win with luck.

(5) TARANTINO did his best work late last time out when behind Global Drummer, so will be trying to turn the tables over this longer distance.

(7) WALLS OF DUBROVNIK is fresh off third place in a sales race at Greyville and must be considered.

(10) SANTA THERESE was a wide-margin debut winner. Must be considered.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(4) MIO GRANDE won well last time out. Has a great winning chance.

(1) LORD MARSHAL likes this course and distance. Should go close.

(2) LAZARUS TREE was not disgraced on his local debut. Could go one better this time.

(3) MASTERFUL is a bit unreliable but is not out of it.

(5) BELL TOWER is consistent. Could be right there at the finish again.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(3) MOUNTAIN RIDGE won well at Kenilworth last time out. Retaining that winning form, he can take this.

(1) BLUSHING BRIDE deserves a break. Will go close in this company.

(2) STILL TAPPIN probably needed her local debut. Could like the return to the turf.

(4) BLUE GANGSTA may have needed her last run. Should be fitter.