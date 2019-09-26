Go with Madame Patrice for a winning start

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(6) MADAME PATRICE could prove hard to beat in the opener. She is in good order.

(11) GYPSY WOMAN is looking for further but wasn't disgraced on debut.

(7) MIDNIGHT LIGHTS never got into it last time but is back over shorter and could make amends.

(14) SASSKIA is looking to improve and could pick up a cheque.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(8) LIVE BY NIGHT has been knocking on the door and deserves to get a winning break.

(2) DANCING FLAME should be having his peak run and should prove best of the Grant Maroun trio.

(6) UNTAMED TIGER comes off a rest and if ready should trouble them.

(14) ARABELLA QUEEN showed inexperience on debut but will know more about it now.

(7) BOUNCING TIGGER and (4) PURE WISDOM can earn small cheques.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(5) ZODIAC PRINCESS has been threatening and should beat those that have raced. However, two Dynasty debutantes (12) RIQAABY and (7) COSMIC RAY won't go down without a fight.

(1) HOPE FOR MILLIONS is running well and could make the frame.

(8) ELUSIVE FORCE and (9) MADDOX TUNE will improve over the extra.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(2) SLAY THE DRAGON races before this when well fancied. Watch the form.

(1) JAGESA JAGESA beat (5) ROCKY PATH by almost a length over this distance last time but is 1.5kg worse off - it could get close.

(3) IN FOR A PENNY just won his maiden last time but has scope for improvement.

(8) SO LONG SPRING and (6) GIMME THE FIRE could make the quartet.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) REBEL'S CHAMP is reported to be fit and well and could beat them fresh.

(4) WINTER STORM also comes off a rest and shouldn't be far off. Could be paired off for a forecast bet.

(11) TALKTOTHESTARS won well last time and gets 4kg off. He commands respect.

(3) RIVARINE and stablemate (7) ORAVAR as well as (6) CARBON ATOM (gelded now) could surprise.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(7) BOLD ELLIE could make the improvement needed to beat this lot. She is a lightly-raced maiden

(3) SEE ME RUN who ran downfield after coughing last time and (9) THE BEE'S KNEES who is running well at present are sure to make her work for victory.

(5) MISS KHALIFA, (6) FULL FORCE and five-time winner (10) MOVIE AWARD could get into the money. All must figure in your calculations when planning those novelty bets.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) DESTINYS GAME is holding form and could resume winning ways after two consecutive seconds.

(6) SAMMI MOOSA is never far off them and could get into the money again. Watch the betting.

(2) ELUSIVE BUTTERFLY is another genuine performer and warrants respect.

(4) SHIVERS has ability but could be short of a run.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(5) TIERRA DEL FUEGO and (6) LONE SURVIVOR are as honest as the come. Both should hold form and fight out the finish.

(3) ROCK OF AFRICA is running well and could get into the fight for honours.

(7) BIG BLUE MARBLE tries further now and has a wide draw to contend with.

(12) LUMBER JACKAROO did well after a break and could get into the action off a low weight.