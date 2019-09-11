Go with Purton to score on Doctor Geoff

RACE 1 (1,650M)

2 ENJOY LIFE was as consistent as ever over this course and distance last season. He shapes as the one to beat in a tricky opening race.

3 ROYAL RACER is another who rarely runs a bad race over this course and distance. He's had the first-up run which is key and his best form is up to this.

8 POLYMER LUCK races well first time out, having placed in two of his last three first-up efforts. He's likely to roll forward against this bunch and make his own luck.

6 C P POWER is entering his fifth season. He's won fresh before and bears close watching.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

5 EXPONENTS is on the quick back-up from Sunday. He returns to the turf this time and, if he responds well to the three-day turnaround, he is the one to beat.

9 WHISTLE UP was close on a number of occasions last season. He's winless from 19 starts but he's down to a winning mark, whether it be tonight or a later date.

6 STARLOT'S been up at Conghua. He was racing well last season and, with the good gate, he can make his presence known.

7 SHOW MISSION is not out of the mix.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

4 LITTLE ISLAND couldn't have been more impressive in a recent trial on the Sha Tin dirt. That effort, combined with the good gate, should see him prove tough to beat.

2 GOLD VELVET has the one run under his belt. He was impressive first-up and with improvement, he can figure.

8 LUCKY SHINY DAY mixes his form but he was close on a number of occasions over this C & D last season.

10 MEGATRON scored impressively in a recent trial. Suspect he will fly out to lead and, from there, should find himself in the finish.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

1 DOCTOR GEOFF races well first-up and his latest trial caught the eye. Zac Purton takes the reins and, from the gate, he should get every chance.

8 RIGHT CHOICE won four consecutive races last season. He makes his Happy Valley debut which isn't easy, but his record is hard to ignore and he has the class to deliver.

2 MISSION TYCOON is the likely leader. He returns first-up over a suitable distance and he's another who has trialled impressively.

9 HARMONY HERO is next best.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

3 BEST SMILE caught the eye at his only outing last season when he finished a competitive second. He led home a recent trial by three lengths and he looks ready to take another step forward.

4 LOOK ERAS has speed to burn. He'll roll forward as usual to ensure this race is run at a genuine tempo.

9 NICE FANDANGO is another who likes to lead. He's had the one run this season, which wasn't great, but his racing pattern will afford him every chance with the added fitness under his belt.

11 MULTIMAX is a Happy Valley specialist with his last two wins coming over 1,000m and 1,200m. He'll be up on the speed, which should see him run another bold race.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

6 JOYFUL HEART scored first-up last season. He's since been racing fairly well and his latest trial caught the eye. He's capable of delivering again.

5 THE CREATETH couldn't have been more impressive in a recent Conghua trial, scoring with ease.

7 BULLISH BROTHER is the likely leader of the race. Expect he'll lead and, if he can overcome the wide draw, he's a place chance.

1 LADY FIRST is winless after 20 tries. The booking of Zac Purton suggests intent from the yard. However, he still needs to overcome the awkward gate and there are question marks about his ability.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

4 SPLENDOUR AND GOLD was a three-time winner from six outings last season. He's yet to race at Happy Valley. However his latest trial at Conghua was eye-catching and he's capable of making an impression first-up.

8 ALL YOU KNOW mixes his form but he's a two-time C & D winner. He races well fresh and, from the good draw, he should be afforded every opportunity.

3 ARCADA impressed at the back end of last season, winning two from his last four outings. He still has a few rating points in hand.

2 CHEFANO is a talent. He needs a race run to suit, but he can rattle home strongly with luck.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

6 FRUSTRATED has speed to burn over five furlongs at Happy Valley. He's a consistent commodity who, off the back of an impressive trial, is capable of winning. Expect he'll roll forward from the good gate under Blake Shinn.

7 SMART LEADER found form late last season in his debut campaign. He's ready to take another step forward.

9 BALLISTIC KING is another who strung together a couple of nice runs at the tail end of last season. If he's held his condition, this race is well within his reach.

4 JUMBO HAPPINESS is a three-time course and distance winner. He'll need the race run to suit, but if he gets it he can close strongly.

COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB