Go spin a lucky win on Queen Roulette

The Leslie Khoo-trained Queen Roulette (No. 6) beating Saturday’s Lion City Cup contender Skywalk in one of her five victories.

Queen Roulette has been spinning consistently good races this campaign and is likely to continue to do so in Race 6 at Kranji on Saturday.

The Leslie Khoo-trained four-year-old Australian-bred hit her straps in her last two outings, scoring two starts back for her fifth success and followed it up with a creditable third with a 2.5kg penalty.

Like they say, when a mare hits form, she will retain her good form for some time, so it should pay to place your chips on her gain to deliver another winning spin in the Class 3 Div 2 event over 1,200m on Saturday.

Her victory two starts ago in Class 3 on March 9 packed plenty of oomph. Carrying 54.5kg, she sat handy, like she normally does, until the straight where jockey Nooresh Juglall started her rolling home.

She picked up like a good horse and gradually made her way up to nab Lim's Racer by a neck in a splendid time of 1min 09.39sec for the 1,200m sprint.

After a rest, Queen Roulette stepped out again on April 27 over the same trip but on a yielding track with 57kg. Drawn a bit wider this time, she was left further back than intended but made good progress to finish third behind Lim's Knight, going down by just three-quarter lengths and a short head.

Khoo has kept his charge ticking since then and Queen Roulette's final galop on Tuesday was indicative of a win. Coupled with a decent draw, she could come up tops again.