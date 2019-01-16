Go with Uncle Charlie for that winning start

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(3) UNCLE CHARLIE has been well supported and has run good races. He has a big chance in this.

(4) SOLICITOR GENERAL made good improvement after being gelded. He could be even better over the longer trip.

(5) VICTORIOUS MAN has drawn better than in his last race and should be there.

(10) FIRST CALL is well bred and could show more this trip.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(4) SONG OF THE FOREST found one to beat last time out. She is back against her own sex and, with blinkers fitted, she could win.

(7) DUCHESS LANE is improving and has the best of the draw, so must be respected.

(6) QUEEN MAKEDA is well bred and looks to be improving.

(11) ANUCHKE'S WINGS has trialled well and could surprise.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(3) GENEROUS LADY is improving. She is well above average but the longer trip may test her.

(4) PUMPKIN QUEEN was an easy winner the last time she raced here. She was not disgraced at Greyville but drops in trip.

(2) LADY LI LAY is going well again but meets better this time. Still, she must be respected.

(1) PARABOLA and (5) ARGENTEUS are capable mares.

RACE 4 (1,950M)

(13) CIRCLE IN THE SAND caught the eye at Greyville. She is learning what it is all about now but has to overcome a wide draw.

(8) ORIENT EXPRESS showed no interest at Greyville. She could be a lot better back on turf at this venue.

(5) UNILATERAL is versatile and could run a place.

(4) JAMAICA BAY must have a say.

RACE 5 (1,950M)

(9) SHEZA ROCKSTAR could be looking for the longer trip. She has the pedigree for it.

(3) ROMAN COURTESAN should be at a peak in her third run after a rest. She can finally score as she has drawn well again.

(1) EXPRESSO MARTINI goes for a hat-trick of wins. She may be a Greyville specialist but she demands respect nonetheless.

RACE 6 (1,950M)

(1) RED HERRING showed good resolve to win at Greyville. She loves the Poly but can also win on turf - even if carrying top weight.

(9) AWESOMELY TUNED will carry just 49kg. She improved and could make it interesting.

(5) JOSEPHINE BAKER can't be faulted in this company.

(6) GREEN ICE could relish being up in trip.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(4) HASHTAGGTHEMOST is a bit better than her Greyville try. She was on a hat-trick prior to that and could back to that form at this venue. But it is wide open.

(2) OOH LA LA is dropping in class after a feature run.

(9) BIKER BABE has won two out of her last three starts and demands respect.

(13) SILVER RAISIN is back over her best track and trip.