Go for Val Gardena

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) ALLOWAY GROVE and (4) RUBY WOO have done well over this course and distance. They have a winning shout.

(2) CAPE DIAMOND usually shows pace and did well enough on her local debut to have a winning chance.

(11) PIECE OF MY HEART has done well and could be ready to break out of the maiden ranks.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(3) BUMRAH is holding form. He should be at the finish again.

(11) AFRICAN HOOPOE quickened nicely last time. She deserves the utmost respect.

(5) RED BISHOP is consistent and has a winning chance.

(1) SWINGTHEWILLOW found a lot of betting support when making his local debut. He was not disgraced when third and could do even better this time.

RACE 3 (1,300M)

(9) BUTTERCUP is better than her last run. Can surprise.

(2) HOST OF ANGELS and (3) DIAMONDS AND TOADS are long-time maidens but both have threatened to win soon.

(4) INBETWEEN DREAMS is consistent. Can go close again.

RACE 4 (1,300M)

(1) MESMERIZING MOON has been performing well with blinkers and can go one better.

(8) LOLLAPALOOZA and (10) OPERA SWING also deserve some respect.

(5) FORWARD MARCH is better drawn this time. An improved run is expected.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(3) SONNY QUINN was caught late last time. He should go closer from a better draw.

(2) ROCK THE KAZVAR was well supported to win his most recent start. He has shown vast improvement.

(1) HONEY PIE needed her local debut and should show good improvement.

(5) THE BLACK MANX is coming off a comfortable maiden win. He could improve further with blinkers for the first time.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(7) VAL GARDENA has some fair recent form and has a winning chance.

(9) SATARA was not far behind last time out in KwaZulu-Natal.

(2) ANGEL BOUQUET is unreliable but is quite capable of winning a race like this.

(3) CAPULET'S HEART is a recent maiden winner. She has proven on this surface and must be considered.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(3) PHIL'S POWER is better than his last two starts suggest. From a good draw, he can recoup the losses.

(4) ENRIQUE won well on his local debut. The step-up in distance should not be a problem.

(5) VAR'S BOY and (6) GRAZINGINTHEGRASS are in good form. Must consider.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

Stable companions (1) BALTIC BEAT and (3) REACH FOR THE LINE have a decent hand in an open-looking handicap.

(9) LOTUS KING has been unreliable but is not out of it.

(8) DEMONTE and stablemate (10) I LOVE MAMBO also have winning shots.